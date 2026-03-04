Colts WR Alec Pierce Comments on Two Possible Free Agency Landing Spots

The Colts elected to not place a franchise tag on receiver Alec Pierce ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, making him a free agent this offseason. Indianapolis could still offer Pierce a contract before the 2026 season, but he now has the ability to explore his options for the first time in his career.

It sounds like Pierce’s process of looking around is only just beginning since his team was waiting to see if the Colts tagged quarterback Daniel Jones (they placed a transition tag on him). Pierce is open to remaining in Indianapolis if the cards play right.

“I love Indy. I’ve loved playing there. Great organization, great people in the city. Just a ton of support,” Pierce said on the Up & Adams show Wednesday. “I know we haven’t been as good as we could be—and I know we can be—but at this point, I’ve kind of earned the right to explore free agency. See what’s out there, and make a decision that’s best for my career and my family.”

"I love Indy... but at this point, I've kind of earned the right to explore free agency. See what's out there."



Colts WR Alec Pierce on his impending free agency@alecpierce | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/AaSZnqibeJ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 4, 2026

As for where he’s eyeing, there’s been lots of teams connected to Pierce already this offseason, like the Titans and the Bills. Here’s how he reacted to Kay Adams asking him about both of these teams.

“It’s a good spot, it’s close. A young quarterback,” Pierce said about the Titans and quarterback Cam Ward.

“That’d be special. [Josh Allen’s] one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. Big fan of his game. That’d be cool, too,” Pierce said in response to the possibility of going to the Bills.

WR Alec Pierce goes through his potential free agency landing spots 👀@alecpierce | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/hClFZXDV3c — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 4, 2026

It sounds like Pierce’s Colts teammate Sauce Gardner wants him to remain in Indy.

“should I lock Alec Pierce in my basement and force him to sign the contract papers?” Gardner tweeted on Wednesday amongst all the rumors circulating of him landing elsewhere.

should I lock Alec Pierce in my basement and force him to sign the contract papers? — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) March 4, 2026

Pierce posted career highs in receptions (47) and yards (1,003) in 2025 while also scoring six touchdowns. The 25-year-old has been among the league’s leaders in yards-per-reception in each of the last two seasons. As noted by Sports Illustrated , Pierce could warrant a three-year, $75 million deal on the open market.

We’ll see where Pierce lands once the league year begins next Wednesday, March 11.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated