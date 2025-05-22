Former Maryland QB signs with pro team in European League of Football
Following an incredible career at the University of Maryland, QB Taulia Tagovailoa went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. Although he received an invite from the Seattle Seahawks for a minicamp tryout, he ultimately remained unsigned.
Tagovailoa would ultimately take his talents to the CFL (Canadian Football League) and signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. But after one season in the CFL, Tagovailoa was released by the Tiger-Cats ahead of training camp in 2025.
Determined to continue his football career, Tagovailoa is now headed to Germany after signing with the Hamburg Sea Devils in the European League of Football.
Although he was undersized for the position, Tagovailoa put together a record-setting career during his time in College Park. In fact, he currently holds 11 program records at Maryland, cementing his legacy as the greatest Terrapin QB.
Tagovailoa ranks 1st at Maryland in:
- Career Passing Yards (11,256)
- Single Season Passing Yards (3,860 in 2021)
- Career Completions (955)
- Single Season Completions (328 in 2021)
- Career Completion Percentage (67.1%)
- Single Season Completion Percentage (69.2% in 2021)
- Career Passing Touchdowns (76)
- Single Season Touchdowns (26 in 2021, Tied with Scott Milanovich (1993))
- Career 300-Yard Passing Games (15)
- Single Season 300-Yard Passing Games (7 in 2021)
- Career Total Offense (11,473)
With a fresh start and a new opportunity overseas, Tagovailoa gets to continue in his quest to play football at the highest level.
