Former Maryland RB commits to new school
Antwain Littleton played for Maryland from 2021-23 before he decided to transfer to Temple for the 2024 season. But Littleton is on the move once again. According to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, Littleton has announced he will be playing for Rhode Island for his fifth season of college football.
Littleton's best season came in 2022 during his sophomore season. He rushed for 379 yards on 76 carries and scored six rushing touchdowns. The 2024 season wasn't great for the Maryland product during his lone year with Temple. He carried the ball 95 times with the Owls, but finished second on the team rushing for 305 yards and one score.
Littleton signed with Maryland in 2021. He was the 755th-ranked recruit and a three-star prospect according to the Composite.
