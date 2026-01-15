Former Maryland Safety Signs With The Houston Gamblers

Glendon Miller has made his way to the UFL for spring football. Miller (23) is a former Maryland Terrapin safety who spent all four years in College Park before entering the 2025 NFL Draft. He went undrafted but was later signed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Miller has now signed with the Houston Gamblers on Day Two of the 2026 UFL Draft. On the second day, teams can add available veteran players and unselected talent from across professional and collegiate football who are not signed to a contract in another league.

Here's the list of players that the Gamblers signed on Day Two:

Tackle Jalen McKenzie

Tackle Jordan Williams

Tackle Zachary Thomas

Guard Gareth Warren

Defensive End Seth Coleman

Linebacker Eugene Asante

Defensive End Mitchell Agude

Edge Rusher Toby Ndukwe

Linebacker Soloman Deshields

Running Back Marcus Yarns

Wide Receiver Monaray Baldwin

Running Back Marcus Major

Tight End Caeleb Bass

Cornerback B.J. Mayes

Cornerback LaMareon James

Cornerback Isaiah Dunn

Cornerback Ra'Mello Dotson

Cornerback Quinton Newsome

Cornerback Clarence Lewis

Kicker John Hoyland

Long Snapper Marco Ortiz

Punter Mike Rivers

Miller played in five seasons (2020-2024) at College Park, where he was a safety. In 47 total games played, he posted....

100 total tackles (70 solo tackles & 30 assisted tackles), five tackles for loss (net loss of seven yards), seven interceptions, 14 pass deflections, one pick six, and two fumble recoveries.

As a redshirt senior, Miller was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

and added to the 2024 Shrine Bowl 1000, while also posting a four-game interception streak that carried over from the 2023 season, the longest by a Terp since the 1999 season (cornerback Lewis Sanders), according to the Maryland Athletics page.

Reunited with a Familiar Face

In addition to joining the UFL, Miller will also be joining someone he's no stranger to in Gamblers' head coach Kevin Sumlin. Sumlin was added by Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley to his staff in 2023 as the Associate Head Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach.

Sumlin has extensive experience, coaching for over 30 years in College Football, serving as a wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach, tight ends/special teams coach, and head coach: Houston (2008-2011), Texas A&M (2012-2017), and Arizona (2018-2020). His most successful stint was at Texas A&M, where he posted a 51-26 record, including multiple bowl appearances and upset wins in the SEC.

Sumlin first joined the Gamblers in 2022, posting a 3-7 record in the at-the-time XFL season, before joining Locksley for the next two seasons.

Sumlin played in the Big Ten at Purdue (1983-1986), where he was a four-year starting linebacker.

The Gamblers will look to improve on a 5-5 season that saw them miss the playoffs, and defensively rank in the middle statistically, outside of turnovers created, where they were the best in the league (17 takeaways).

Miller will look to bring his physical-style presence to the table in the open field and down in the box, while also creating turnovers.

