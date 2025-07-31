All terrapins

Former Maryland WR Reunites with Big Ten Rival as NFL Journey Begins in Minnesota

Jalon Dixon

Sep 21, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) in action before a game against the Villanova Wildcats at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The last time Tai Felton and J.J. McCarthy shared a football field, they were Big Ten rivals. Now, they share a locker room.

Felton, a former Maryland standout and third-round pick in this year’s draft, is adjusting to life in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings—and finding familiarity in an unlikely place. Across the room sits McCarthy, the former Michigan quarterback who gave Felton headaches in college and is now the Vikings’ Week 1 starter.

But now the foes have become friends as the two rookies and locker mates look to build something together in Minneapolis.

“Oh, that’s my dog,” Felton said. “He was beating me up at Maryland. We used to play Michigan all the time. But we’re locker roommates, so we always have jokes and stuff like that. We always talk. So that’s definitely my dog.”

JJ McCarthy
Brad Mills-Imagn Images

While McCarthy steps into the spotlight under center, Felton is battling for reps in a stacked receiver room behind Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Brandon Powell. But he’s shown promise early—flashing speed and polish that’s already earned him a mention as a Mr. Mankato contender during training camp. 

If Felton continues to build trust with McCarthy, their Big Ten rivalry may soon give way to a Sunday connection fans didn’t see coming.

