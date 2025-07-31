Former Maryland WR Reunites with Big Ten Rival as NFL Journey Begins in Minnesota
The last time Tai Felton and J.J. McCarthy shared a football field, they were Big Ten rivals. Now, they share a locker room.
Felton, a former Maryland standout and third-round pick in this year’s draft, is adjusting to life in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings—and finding familiarity in an unlikely place. Across the room sits McCarthy, the former Michigan quarterback who gave Felton headaches in college and is now the Vikings’ Week 1 starter.
But now the foes have become friends as the two rookies and locker mates look to build something together in Minneapolis.
“Oh, that’s my dog,” Felton said. “He was beating me up at Maryland. We used to play Michigan all the time. But we’re locker roommates, so we always have jokes and stuff like that. We always talk. So that’s definitely my dog.”
While McCarthy steps into the spotlight under center, Felton is battling for reps in a stacked receiver room behind Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Brandon Powell. But he’s shown promise early—flashing speed and polish that’s already earned him a mention as a Mr. Mankato contender during training camp.
If Felton continues to build trust with McCarthy, their Big Ten rivalry may soon give way to a Sunday connection fans didn’t see coming.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Top 100 IMG Academy PG Trey Beamer will visit Maryland as Florida State turns up heat
Maryland HC Mike Locksley, players discuss "Weird Feeling" in locker room last season
Former Maryland WR DJ Moore Provides Insight From Bears Camp
Elite receiver targeted by Maryland and Michigan selected for 2026 Polynesian Bowl