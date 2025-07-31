Former Maryland Wide Receiver in the Running for Unique Vikings Camp Honor
It didn’t take long for Tai Felton to catch eyes in Minnesota.
The former Maryland wide receiver, now a third-round pick for the Vikings, is already making waves at training camp. According to early reports, Felton is neck-and-neck with quarterback Max Brosmer for this year’s Mr. Mankato award—Minnesota’s preseason honor given to standout rookies and unheralded young players who flash during camp and preseason action.
While Brosmer, a Minnesota Gophers product, battles for the third-string quarterback spot, Felton’s case is built on opportunity and explosiveness. He’s not expected to start immediately behind Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Brandon Powell, but Head Coach Kevin O’Connell has hinted that strong showings this August could fast-track Felton into the receiver rotation.
Felton’s combination of deep-ball speed and refined route running is already creating buzz, and with significant preseason reps likely on the horizon, he has a real shot to become the next Mr. Mankato. Though the award’s name is a nod to the Vikings’ former training camp home, its value in gauging rising talent remains relevant—and Felton looks poised to take full advantage.
If he continues to build momentum this preseason, don’t be surprised if the Terp-turned-Viking makes the jump from sleeper pick to breakout rookie.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
