Former Terps Chig Okonkwo and Nick Cross Already Making Impacts On The Commanders

The Washington Commanders knew when they signed former Maryland Terrapins Nick Cross and Chig Okonkwo that they were adding young talent, both offensively and defensively, who could help the franchise reclaim the momentum built on an NFC Championship appearance in the 2024-25 season.

Washington's goal heading into the 2026 offseason, after a tumultuous season full of injuries and bad play that resulted in a 5-12 finish, was simple: get younger and faster. The team carried the oldest roster in the 2025 season with an average age of 28.1, especially after adding veterans in future Hall of Famer Von Miller, Deebo Samuel, trading for Laremy Tunsil, and bringing back both Zach Ertz and Bobby Wagner.

Those additions were supposed to help the Commanders' aspirations of a Super Bowl appearance alongside franchise superstar quarterback Jayden Daniels. Unfortunately, it backfired with the play on the field not matching the intentions of head coach Dan Quinn and company.

How Does The Former Terps Help Washington In 2026?

It's not only the youth and speed that make Okonkwo (26) and Cross (24) perfect for what Washington is looking to build with the revamped roster in the offseason, but it's the steady improvement and growth they've both shown over the past seasons since entering the league.

Commanders' reporter of The Athletic, Nicki Jhabvala, had this to say about Okonkwo, who has impressed coaches, stating, “He has rare speed and versatility, and his knack for collecting yards after the catch only adds to his appeal.”

The tight end is projected to have a huge role within offensive coordinator, David Blough's offense this upcoming season. Many others and I feel that Okonkwo could become one of Daniel's favorite targets.

Okonkwo's physical skill set is a step up from the previous veteran Ertz, who still provided the Commanders with excellent production at his age but lacked the traits he displayed in his younger days with the Philadelphia Eagles as a Pro Bowler and top-five tight end in the league.

Not only will Okonkwo be able to utilize his speed on underneath routes or find spots in zones to sit in and make easy catches, but it also allows the offense to stretch vertically for more chunk plays down the field.

Cross said this about battling once again against Okonkwo in the pros stating: "Me and Chig always have a special rivalry… I can’t let Chig catch the ball. So, it’s just that friendly rivalry, friendly competitiveness. We’ve been going at it since college.”

Here's a play below from three days ago that showcases the two battling it out on a play:

Scott Abrahams of ABC 7 Sports News asked Cross yesterday about what fans and viewers can expect under Dontay Jones defense and how he fits in it, saying:

"Fast-physical.... you saw what they did in Minnesota [last season], I can literally do anything on the field. I take pride and joy in that knowing that I can play literally anywhere in that back seven and make an impact."

DeMatha grad and Commanders safety Nick Cross is all business.



Football player.



Nick said, "I can literally do anything on the field. I take pride and joy in that knowing that I can play literally anywhere in that back seven and make an impact." pic.twitter.com/bKehzi1uHD — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 9, 2026

Cross was one of the additions that I was excited to see added to the Commanders because of the versatility he provides in the secondary. Cross can be utilized deep back, on the outside, in the slot, or coming down into the box, disrupting plays or covering tight ends. His addition should aid fourth-year safety Quan Martin, who struggled last season, and also pair nicely with veteran safety Will Harris, who plays a physical, hit-style game.

It'll be exciting to watch the local natives play in front of the DMV once again, as they will both play key parts in turning the Commanders back into contenders and not only a top team in the competitive NFC East but the entire NFC conference.