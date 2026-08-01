Stefon Diggs Next Team Market on Kalshi Signals Homecoming

Stefon Diggs just received a massive hint about his next team, and Kalshi agrees. Stefon Diggs’ next-team market swung hard toward the Washington Commanders after Deebo Samuel declined to re-sign and returned to the San Francisco 49ers.

Before Samuel signed with the 49ers, Diggs had a 55% price to land with the Commanders. After Deebo left, Washington’s price jumped to 80%.

Stefon Diggs’s Next Team - Kalshi

Washington Commanders 80%

Indianapolis Colts 24%

Kansas City Chiefs 8%

Baltimore Ravens 6%

Stays with New England Patriots or Retires 5%

Kalshi grades the market on December 1st based on which team he is with by then. Trading $10 on him to sign with the Commanders by then profits $2.46.

Losses and gains

With Deebo Samuel gone, Diggs would immediately step into the role opposite Terry McLaurin if he signs. Diggs played a crucial role for the New England Patriots last season on their way to a Super Bowl appearance. He finished 2025 in the top 15 in receptions (85), 16th in receiving yards (1,013), and four touchdowns on 102 targets.

This would be a massive get for the Commanders in giving Jayden Daniels another consistent pass-catcher next to McLaurin, and help further his development even more.

Washington Commanders reporter for ESPN, John Keim, went on 106.7 The Fan’s “Sports Junkies” and stated that Diggs is one of the only real possibilities at this point.

“I don’t think there’s anybody else other than him that would be a possibility at this point–Nobody else is free that I think would tempt them, and I think some people that may come free later, have not helped themselves this offseason, in the last month-and-a-half in particular.”

Homecoming in the making

Signing with the Commanders would be a return home for Diggs, who is from the DMV area in Gaithersburg, Maryland, just outside of Washington D.C., and 30 miles from Northwest Stadium.

Diggs also played three seasons at the University of Maryland, where he ranks second all-time in receiving yards (2,227) and sixth in receiving touchdowns (14).

New users can enter the Kalshi bonus code SIBONUS at registration to earn up to a $500 welcome bonus on one of the top-rated prediction market apps available today.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.