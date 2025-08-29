HOW TO WATCH: Maryland vs FAU
The Maryland Terps football team begins its 2025 season on Saturday in its home opener against Florida Atlantic University.
Maryland is coming off the heels of a disappointing 2024 campaign that saw the team finish 4-8 (1-8 Big Ten) and 17th in the conference.
The Terps will look to win their 14th straight contest against a non-conference opponent and earn their first-ever victory over FAU in both programs' first matchup.
The youth movement has swept over the Terrapin program, with head coach Mike Locksley and company accompanying a roster that features 21 freshmen and 17 transfer players. There are many turnarounds and new faces looking to fill some roles that were up for grabs.
One main topic has been the quarterback position, which has not been named a starter today. Despite that, Maryland is still a 14.5-point favorite, and has a -750 odds to win the game according to the Score.
How and when to watch the game?
Kickoff Time: 12:00 p.m.
Location: SECU Stadium at College Park, MD
Where to watch: Big Ten Network & stream on Fox Sports.com
Listen: Maryland Sports Radio Network
The Opposition: Florida Atlantic Owls
Zach Kittley, the country's youngest college football head coach, leads the Owls. Kittley will implement his air raid offense, which has helped NFL quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and Patrick Mahomes thrive in development when coached under Kittley. A Western Kentucky transfer, quarterback Caden Veltkamp will lead the offensive unit after a 2024 campaign that saw him named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year. Veltkamp also brings his teammate, wide receiver Easton Messer, who caught 55 balls for 793 yards and four touchdowns. They also have a returning leader on their secondary in Wendol Philord, who had 42 tackles, one sack, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
