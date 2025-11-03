Maryland Is Not Parting Ways With Locksley Despite The Rumors
Despite a report from a sports journalist claiming Maryland is all set to let go of Mike Locksley, the seventh-year Terps coach is not going anywhere. The recent firings of coaches all across College Football have created a lot of anxiety among staff, and due to this fabricated report, fans almost added Locksley’s name to the list.
The fact that people were so eager to believe these rumors shows that despite a good record, Maryland’s recent losses have deeply affected the credibility of the Veteran Coach.
Maryland Had No Plans Of Removing Mike Locksley
In a tweet, currently with over 2 million views, @RealRobReinhart said, "Breaking: Maryland is parting ways with football HC Mike Locksley, per source. I’m told yesterday’s blowout homecoming loss to Indiana was the final factor in the decision."
While the post cited the three straight bowl wins from 2021-23 of Maryland Under Locksley, it also didn’t shy away from snarking about how Maryland has failed to reach the same standard in recent years.
The claim spread so rapidly that it caught even FOX Sports commentator Tim Brando off-guard. However, soon it was confirmed that the claim shared in the post is completely false. A former Fox Sports journalist replied in the comments, saying, “For everyone asking, this is fake BS.”
So, despite the claims, Locksley can take a sigh of relief as there are no plans for Maryland to let go of him.
Flaws Exposed In the Recent Match
Maryland entered Saturday desperate for a win. Instead, it got dominated in every phase by an Indiana team that looks like a legitimate College Football Playoff contender.
The Terps opened with promise. On Indiana’s first possession, Jamare Glasker intercepted quarterback Fernando Mendoza and returned it into the red zone. Maryland settled for a field goal, but they still had positive momentum in the game. However, it didn’t last for long.
The Hoosiers soon took over, rushing for 367 yards in the match, 330 more than Maryland managed, and turned three third-quarter turnovers into 21 points. Five players from Indiana had at least 50 rushing yards, three topped 80.
Former Terp Roman Hemby scored on a 16-yard run. Kaelon Black broke tackles for 31. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza scampered untouched for the first score. During the post-game interview, Locksley admitted that they weren’t efficient enough when running the ball.
Though true freshman Malik Washington kept Maryland afloat in previous games, against Indiana, the inexperience showed. Washington threw two interceptions in the first half and lost a fumble in the third quarter that was returned for a touchdown. He finished 16-of-31 for 242 yards, one touchdown, and three total turnovers. His 55-yard scoring strike to DeJuan Williams early in the second half offered a brief moment of hope, but it didn’t last.
