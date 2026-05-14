Maryland Bolsters Backfield with Temple Transfer Terrez Worthy

Maryland’s backfield just got a major boost with the addition of Temple transfer running back Terrez Worthy, a dynamic playmaker who brings proven production at every level. After rushing for 496 yards across 16 games with the Owls and serving as their primary kick returner in 2024, Worthy arrives in College Park with the resume of a true home‑run threat, including a JUCO‑leading 1,492 rushing yards in 2023. His blend of burst, versatility, and return ability gives the Terps an immediate-impact weapon as they continue reshaping their offensive identity.

Maryland’s addition of Worthy marks the second running back the Terps have pulled from the transfer portal this cycle, continuing a clear effort to restock and diversify the backfield. The move follows the winter signing of former USC running back Harry Dalton, giving Maryland a pair of proven, multi‑level producers with complementary skill sets. Together, Dalton’s physicality and Worthy’s burst create a revamped rotation that offers both reliability and explosiveness, a notable shift as the Terps reshape their offensive identity heading into the season.

The Terps newest addition running back arrives with the resume of a true all‑purpose weapon. A 2025 Paul Hornung Award Watch List and Doak Walker Award Watch List selection, Worthy brings proven production as both a runner and receiver, totaling 496 rushing yards, 139 receiving yards, and six touchdowns last season. His explosive breakout came at Lackawanna in 2023, where he led the NJCAA with nearly 1,500 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, showcasing the elite burst and versatility that now make him one of the most dynamic playmakers in Maryland’s offense.

Worthy’s high school career at Parkside was defined by explosive production and consistent playmaking, establishing him as one of the premier ball carriers in the region. His ability to navigate tight rushing lanes and outrun secondaries made him a focal point of the Rams' offense, but his impact extended far beyond local competition. The pinnacle of his prep accolades came when he was named the Most Valuable Player for the 2022 Maryland Big 33 team. Competing in one of the nation’s most prestigious high school All-Star games, Worthy’s performance against elite Pennsylvania talent solidified his reputation as a high-caliber recruit capable of rising to the occasion on the biggest stages.

Second portal back for Maryland after inking former USC RB Harry Dalton in the winter https://t.co/rDWbnC4opM — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) May 14, 2026

Maryland enters 2026 with a crowded but clearly defined backfield hierarchy, and veteran DeJuan Williams remains the favorite to hold the starting job after helping anchor the Big Ten’s second‑most productive rushing attack last season. Behind him, Harry Dalton, once a prolific high school star in Virginia, is expected to play a major rotational role as a physical, downhill complement. Into that mix steps Terrez Worthy, who will compete for meaningful snaps alongside Williams, Dalton, and second‑year back Iverson Howard, giving the Terps one of their deepest and most versatile running back rooms in years

Worthy gives Maryland’s offense a true versatility boost. He is the kind of player who can change both the structure and explosiveness of the attack. His burst and open‑field acceleration immediately raise the ceiling of the run game, especially on outside‑zone and counter concepts where his one‑cut ability shines. As a former kick returner with 139 receiving yards last season, he also adds a third‑down dimension Maryland hasn’t consistently had.

The Salisbury, Maryland, native is a back who can motion out, catch screens, win in space, and stress linebackers in coverage. Since he’s already produced at the JUCO, AAC, and special‑teams levels, he gives the Terps a plug‑and‑play change‑of‑pace option behind Williams and Dalton. Even if he isn’t the volume leader, Worthy’s presence forces defenses to account for speed every snap, creating cleaner boxes, better spacing, and more explosive‑play potential for the entire offense.

Temple Owls running back Terrez Worthy (25) runs the ball against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Maryland’s 2026 outlook positions Worthy as a high‑impact rotational back with the potential to carve out a meaningful share of the workload. With Williams projected to remain the lead option and Dalton expected to handle a sizable complementary role, Worthy’s path likely centers on 15–25 percent of total snaps, functioning as a change‑of‑pace runner and matchup‑driven weapon. His versatility, especially his ability to catch the ball and create explosives in space, gives him a clear niche, and his special‑teams value only strengthens his case for consistent usage.

If he continues to build on the burst and efficiency he showed at Temple and Lackawanna, Worthy could emerge as one of Maryland’s most dynamic situational threats, with the upside to push for an expanded role as the season progresses.

More from Maryland On SI

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI and follow us on Twitter.