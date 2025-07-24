Maryland Brings In Former Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith
Gene Smith served as Ohio State's athletic director from 2005 to 2024. Before joining Ohio State, he held the same role at Arizona State University (2000-2005), Iowa State University (1993-2000), and Eastern Michigan University (1985-1993). He's amassed over 39 years in the athletic director position.
After retiring in 2024, Smith returns to help a former associate athletic director, Jim Smith, during his time at Ohio State, serving a six-month term as an advisor to J. Smith, who will help him reenter the collegiate scene and in his own words to the Columbus Dispatch "Gene is a legend in the industry and has a lot of insight to share," Jim Smith told The Dispatch. "As I make the transition back into the college space, it's good to have someone to lean on, be able to talk to, and figure out what the best path forward is on big issues."
Gene Smith's success at Ohio State was nothing short of spectacular, achieving many milestones listed below from Ohio State's athletic website:
Academic Excellence:
Ohio State achieved a multi-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) of 993 in 2023, the highest in school history. In 2022-23, the athletic program reported 765 scholar-athletes, 190 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars, and 6 Academic All-Americans.
Athletic Dominance:
Ohio State teams achieved significant success under Smith's leadership, winning 115 team and 369 individual conference championships within the Big Ten. Nationally, they secured 35 team and 127 individual national championships.
Strategic Leadership:
Smith oversaw a department with a $334 million annual budget and a football program valued at $1.5 billion. He implemented initiatives to increase revenues and foster a high-performance culture.
Commitment to Student-Athlete Development:
The Eugene D. Smith Leadership Institute (EDSLI) was established, funded by $15 million in private support, to provide leadership, character, and career development for all Ohio State student-athletes.
Influence in College Athletics:
Smith served on various NCAA and Big Ten committees, including the College Football Playoff Committee and the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee. He was also recognized as a powerful voice in the realm of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) and governance reform.
Awards and Recognition:
Smith received numerous accolades, including the NCAA's Gerald R. Ford Award in 2025. He was also named Athletic Director of the Year by Sports Business Journal in 2016.
Both men will play huge parts in the overall development of Maryland athletics as a brand and its achievements off the field. They will look to help student-athletes succeed in their education and the sports they choose to get involved in. They will want to increase revenue to help the budgets of all parties involved in Maryland Athletics, provide resources within and outside the program, and much more.
