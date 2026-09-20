Maryland Drops In-State Showdown Against Virginia Tech

The Maryland Terrapins football team dropped its first contest of the 2026 season, 35-26, against Virginia Tech on Saturday evening at SECU Stadium. The loss ended the Terps 20-game winning streak against non-conference opponents, which was a nation-leading streak.

In a battle of the in-state foes, Virginia Tech's (3-0) offense dominated, accumulating 445 yards, while scoring on 5 of its first 6 drives.

Malik Washington and the Terps' (2-1) offense fought hard to keep up with the Hokies' explosive attack. Washington finished the contest by completing 30-of-43 passes for 359 yards, scoring three touchdowns, and committing no turnovers. Washington also became the first Terp since Taulia Tagovailoa (2022) to finish back-to-back games with over 300+ passing yards.

Washington and his receivers created big plays, but they also missed opportunities when Washington was forced outside the pocket and had to complete throws on the run.

For the second straight week, the Terps couldn't really get their rushing attack going as effectively as they did in week one against Hampton. Maryland ran for 64 yards as a team.

Maryland's wideout options produced heavily on offense throughout the contest. Wideout Chris Durr Jr. led the team with 12 receptions while gaining 109 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Durr Jr. is the first Terp this century with back-to-back 10-reception games.

Kaleb Webb was second in receiving yards (98) on five receptions, setting a new career high.

Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer had a highly efficient night, tossing for 314 yards, completing over 79% of his passes, and throwing three touchdowns. Tight End Luke Reynolds caught 12 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

The Terps' defense couldn't sustain any long-term pressure on Grunkemeyer, allowing him to progress through his reads and find his playmakers. The Hokies faced many third-down situations where the Terps looked to get them off the field; however, it felt like the Hokies answered the bell every time.

Senior linebacker Daniel Wingate led Maryland in tackles on the night, finishing with 12 tackles (five solo) and one tackle for loss.

The Terps' secondary struggled tonight; at times, the Terps' defensive backs were in good position to make plays on the ball, but the Hokies' playmakers still came down with the ball. Maryland also took four pass-interference penalties, three on defense, each on a scoring drive. The last one was on offense in the fourth, overturning a 12-yard gain on a 3rd-and-10.

Maryland tried to make a late comeback after trailing 35-14 entering the fourth. The Terps made a defensive stand to end the third, which resulted in an opening touchdown drive, capped off by a two-yard catch by tight end Dorian Fleming.

Dorian Fleming reaches the end zone for the first time in 2026. pic.twitter.com/e6uN1XLRwU — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 20, 2026

Another forced punt led to another touchdown drive for Maryland, with Washington finding Durr Jr. in the left corner of the end zone on a beautiful back-shoulder throw.

A two TD day for Chris Durr Jr. 🔥



📺 @FS1 pic.twitter.com/DD8PEyMfyP — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 20, 2026

However, on both of Maryland's touchdown drives, they attempted two-point conversions and failed both times. This ultimately proved costly in their comeback hopes.

Up Next:

Maryland welcomes UCLA to SECU Stadium next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. to begin Big Ten Conference play.

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