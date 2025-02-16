Maryland Football: 2026 defender decommits from Terrapins, issues statement
The Maryland Terrapins lost a commitment in the 2026 class this week, as three-star DL Brian Harris announced he had decommitted from the program. In a statement posted to his Twitter/X account this weekend, Harris said that he was reopening his recruitment after recent news of two departures from the staff. Though Harris is decommitting, he did leave the door open for the possibility of recommitting to Maryland before signing day.
You can read his full statement below:
First and foremost, I want to sincerely thank the entire Maryland coaching staff and program for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of something special. I have a great deal of respect for the program and truly appreciate the time and effort you have invested in me throughout this process.
After much thought and consideration, I have decided to decommit from Maryland. This was not an easy decision, but with two of the major factors in my recruitment now at different programs, I feel it is important for me to step back and fully reassess my options. My goal is to find the best overall fit for me, both athletically and academically, and I want to endure that every school has a fair opportunity to recruit me.
That being said, Maryland is still a school I will be considering, and I look forward to continuing my relationship with the program as I go though this process. I truly appreciate everything Maryland has done for me, and I wish the program nothing but success moving forward."
The news isn't all that surprising following the departure of defensive coordinator Brian Williams (to Jacksonville State) and linebackers coach Lance Thompson (to North Carolina), two coaches who recruited Harris. The 6-4, 295 pound DL currently has 13 offers from some notable programs, including Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, and Stanford.
The loss of Harris now brings Maryland's current 2026 recruiting class down to three commitments - including five-star edge rusher Zion Elee, three-star TE Damon Hall, and three-star CB Khmari Bing.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -