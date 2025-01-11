Maryland Football: AD Damon Evans comments on Mike Locksley interviewing with New York Jets
After going 4-8 in 2024 with Maryland football, head coach Mike Locksley received an interview with the New York Jets regarding their head coaching vacancy. Locksley, who was at Alabama as its offensive coordinator before taking on the Maryland job, has gone 33-41 as the head coach at Maryland, but the Jets have some interest in the offensive-minded coach.
With the news getting out about Locksley interviewing with the Jets, Athletic Director Damon Evans was interviewed prior to the Maryland-UCLA basketball game on Friday night and was asked directly about Locksley interviewing with New York. Evans joined "Inside Access" on 105.7 The Fan live from the Maryland Club at the XFINITY Center
"Well, obviously, I got a call from the president of the Jets and wanted to talk to Locks, and Locks called me about it to get permission, and I'm not going to withhold that permission," Evans said. "It's an opportunity that he wants to take a look at. Obviously, that's something he felt he needed to do, and we'll move on from there. I do appreciate having Locks as our coach, but these things do come up, and we'll handle it appropriately."
But it's not a bad thing. In fact, Evans looks at is as praise for what Maryland has accomplished as a football program and the job Locksley has done coaching the Terps.
"Well, absolutely. If you take a look at what Locks has done – I know a lot of people want more. We always want more. I'm one that believes it takes time to build a program. This year was a challenging year, but the three previous years, seven wins, eight wins, eight wins, three bowl wins, was very, very good for our program. And then they're looking at what he did at Alabama as the coordinator as well. So he does have a good pedigree as a coach. He has a good – people have a good opinion of him. And so that's showing in the Jets wanting to interview him. And he's had another opportunity at a point in time in the NFL, so, to look at. So, you know, yeah, it can be a nod to our program. And he's positioned himself quite well. And hopefully he ends up coming back this way."
