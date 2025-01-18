Maryland Football becomes seventh Big Ten program to offer 2027 recruit
On Friday, 2027 recruit Jaylen Mercer announced that he had received an offer to play football at the University of Maryland. Although Mercer currently doesn't have any ratings on 247Sports or On3, he's received offers from seven Big Ten programs - including Purdue, Michigan State, USC, Illinois, Penn State, Indiana, and now Maryland.
At 6-4, 250 pounds, Mercer already has the size necessary to compete within the Big Ten... and he's only going to get bigger. Playing as both a tight end and an edge rusher in high school, there's no telling how a collegiate program might choose to utilize his skillset in the future.
Maryland has yet to secure any commitments in its 2027 class, but that's certainly nothing to be alarmed over. In today's world of college recruiting, players often commit, decommit, and flip just weeks - if not days - before the signing period. But if the Terps hope to break through in a loaded Big Ten conference, they'll need to continue to push toward building for the future by adding critical pieces via the recruiting trail and transfer portal.
