Despite the tough 2025 season for the Maryland Terrapins Football Team, several players had breakout seasons and performed well. Freshmen edge rushers Sidney Stewart and Zahir Mathis were the central figures on the Terps' defensive line.

#Terps freshmen edge rushers Zahir Mathis, Sidney Stewart both named On3 Freshmen All-Americans https://t.co/NEgUpuB7HN — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) December 8, 2025

Stewart led the Terps with seven total sacks, 32 total tackles (20 solo & 12 assisted), 10.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, seven QB hits, and one forced fumble.

Maryland freshman Sidney Stewart recorded another sack on Saturday, already his 6th game this season registering at least half a sack



Stewart still leads all freshmen & ranks 15th nationally with 5.5 sacks in 2025. His 8 TFLs also ranks T-28th nationally pic.twitter.com/fNl6WqTW4x — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) October 19, 2025

Mathis, opposite to Stewart, had six total sacks, 35 total tackles (22 solo & 13 assisted), 8.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup, three QB hits, and one block.

Maryland freshman Zahir Mathis hits FAU quarterback Caden Veltkamp and the pass is intercepted by Daniel Wingate for a pick six. Maryland’s first touchdown of the season comes on the defensive side of the ball. pic.twitter.com/WJKvHtNQjV — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) August 30, 2025

Mathis (31 total pressures) and Stewart (40 total pressures) combined for 71 pressures alone between the two of them, according to On3.

Both players displayed their athletic ability when rushing the quarterback, using their size and frame to maneuver through o-lines and disrupt plays. They also both played with great energy, using their motor skills and hands to be quick off the edge.

While there are still improvements they need to make to become elite rushers and more consistent defenders of the run, 2025 was an excellent showing for the one-year players, who will only continue to develop and get better.

Terps' defensive coordinator Ted Monachino will be key to the development of the pass-rushing duo. Monachino has an extensive NFL background, coaching for 16 years in the league, including stints with the Baltimore Ravens for six seasons (including a Super Bowl victory in 2012), as defensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts for two seasons, and two seasons each with the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears.

Monachino has the opportunity to work with and develop players such as Terrell Suggs, Khalil Mack, Elvis Dumervil, and C.J. Mosely.

I'm not saying Stewart and Mathis will turn out exactly like those players, but he can help mold the young duo in the likes of those defensive stars, who were at the top of their positions when Monachino was coaching them.

Another exciting aspect about watching the duo heading into next season is the arrival of five-star recruit Zion Elee. Head Coach Mike Locksley brought in arguably the best player in both the 2026 class and the edge class to team up with them and form one of the best potential defensive lines not only in the Big Ten but in the country. Elee has the makings of an elite NFL rusher, and his arrival will help Mathis and Stewart receive better looks and matchups on the line. Opening up an endless potential of chances for huge plays to be made on the defensive side.