Maryland Football: DT Jordan Phillips dominates at NFL Combine
Maryland football standout defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was dominant at the NFL Combine this week. When it comes to the bench press, not many were better than the Terrapin. Phillips bench pressed 29 reps and led all defensive linemen. In fact, he was third overall out of all the position groups. Alabama's CJ Dippre and Oklahoma's Ethan Downs were the two players above Phillips who benched 32 reps each.
This past season, Phillips recorded 29 tackles and one tackle for loss. The 6-3, 320-pound lineman left school after three seasons to pursue the NFL. He came to Maryland after spending his freshman season with Tennessee. Phillips started 11 games in 2023 for the Terrapins and all 12 this past season. He was named to Bruce Feldman's Freak's List and was also named to the preseason All-Big Ten team.
Here are some notes on Phillips via UMTerps.com
As a Redshirt Sophomore in 2024:
- Started all 12 games
- Made 29 tackles (17 solo)
- Career-high eight tackles, including 1.0 TFL, vs. Iowa (11/23)
- Two tackles at Minnesota (10/26)
- 2+ tackles in four of first five games
- QBHs at Virginia (9/14) and vs. Northwestern (10/11)
As a Redshirt Freshman in 2023:
- Appeared in all 13 games with 11 starts
- Totaled 28 tackles (14 solo) and 1.5 tackle for loss
- Tallied first career tackle for loss at Nebraska (11/11)
- Notched four tackles (three solo) vs. #9 Penn State (11/4)
- Recorded three tackles (two solo) in win at Michigan State (9/23)
- Tallied five tackles (one solo) in win vs. Virginia (9/15)
- Started first career game as a Terp vs. Towson (9/2)
Before Maryland:
- Appeared in three games for Tennessee in 2022, who went 11-2 and won the Orange Bowl
- No. 47 defensive tackle in the country according to 247Sports out of high school
- Posted 56 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks as a senior at Ocoee High School
- Tallied 71 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles in eight games during his junior season
- Also competed in wrestling and weightlifting for his high school
- Four years of eligibility remaining
