Maryland Football Facing 10 Departures After Start of Transfer Portal Period

The NCAA Football transfer portal officially opened on Friday, and through the floodgates went over 2,000 (!) players across all 136 FBS teams.

As monumentally large as that number may seem, the Terps are only set to lose 10 members of last year’s squad to the portal. Considering how many power conference programs are facing double that amount, it's a win that head coach Mike Locksley will take entering the New Year.

Here is the full list of transfers so far, along with their stats from 2025:

Neeo Avery, Edge - Three tackles across five games.

Leon Haughton Jr., TE - Four catches for 43 yards and a TD across eight games.

Kevyn Humes, DB - 16 tackles and a pass breakup across nine games.

Justyn Martin, QB - Rushed once for two yards in one game.

Khristian Martin, QB - 11/17 for 105 yards and a TD; also rushed four times for eight yards across five games.

Shamar McIntosh, DB - One tackle in one game.

Josiah McLaurin, RB - One catch for 10 yards; also returned four kicks and five punts over four games.

Nolan Ray, RB - 67 rushes for 289 yards and two TDs; also caught 11 passes for 50 yards across all 12 games.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Nolan Ray runs for a touchdown during the first half at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

La'khi Roland, CB - 21 tackles, one tackle-tackle-for-loss, and three interceptions - including a pick-six - across 11 games.

Jahmari Powell-Wonson, WR - Two catches for 14 yards in one game.

Of the group, only Ray and Roland played regularly. Ray was blocked on the depth chart by the emergence of freshman DeJuan Williams, and with Maryland running a very pass-heavy offense, his touches weren't likely to rise much as a redshirt junior here.

Meanwhile, Roland had played himself into a starting corner role by Week 8 but will also depart with two years of eligibility left. The Terps will look to replace his production between other returning players and the two corners joining in the upcoming recruiting class.

Some of the other decisions were to be expected. With Malik Washington returning under center next season, it wouldn't make sense for Justyn Martin to spend his final year as a backup. That sent the former UCLA Bruin back to the portal for the second time in as many years.

The same idea applies to Haughton. The former wideout turned tight end was unable to snag may targets away from Dorian Fleming (40 catches, 351 yards, 3TDs), who was one of Washington's go-to options throughout 2025.

All-told, it could be much worse for Locksley after a second-straight 4-8 campaign. The now eight-year program leader is bringing back his leading tackler, both starting edge rushers, and more. While players can still enter the portal until January 16th, the vast majority of those decisions have been made.

Now, Locksley's focus in the portal should be reinforcing the receivers' room for Washington, as the team's top three pass catchers all graduated after last season.

