Maryland Football: Five-star recruit plans to announce decision on visit

Chris Breiler

After five-star edge rusher (and No. 1 overall player in the 2026 class) Zion Elee shut down his recruitment and reaffirmed his commitment to Maryland, the Terrapins could be getting more massive news on the recruiting trail in the coming weeks. According to a report from Rivals' Adam Gorney, five-star OL Immanuel Iheanacho recently indicated that he intends to announce his commitment during one of his upcoming visits - a list that includes Maryland, Oregon, Georgia, and Penn State.

Via Rivals:

"MarylandOregonLSUTexas A&M and Penn State are the five programs standing out most to the five-star offensive tackle and he has an interesting commitment plan moving forward. The North Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Prep standout – who has the Terrapins at the top of his list right now – is planning to take official visits to those schools and commit while on one of those trips. Could Maryland keep him home?"

It's worth noting that Iheanacho reportedly listed his leaders to On3 back on Feb 10, and he seemed to indicate that Oregon was in the lead. But obviously the Maryland native is keeping a close eye on what's happening in College Park, and securing the commitment of another Maryland native (and five-star) in Zion Elee could be the type of move that convinces Iheanacho to stay home.

Chris Breiler
