Maryland Football Head Coach Mike Locksley Returning in 2026
After much speculation and questions from not only fans but the media, Maryland athletic director answered one of the most critical questions surrounding the football program: Will Mike Locksley remain as the Terps head coach beyond this season?
Locksley, in his seven seasons, carries a 39-73 overall record, 17-46 against Big Ten opponents, three straight Bowl Appearances, and wins from 2021 to 2023. After opening his first season as the head boss with a 3-9 finish, minus the 2020 Covid season, he led the program to over .500 finishes in those three bowl seasons, with records of 7-6 (2021) and 8-5 (2022).
Since Locksley took over in 2019, 22 former players have reached the NFL, including three drafted in the first round: D.J. Moore (2018), Darnell Savage (2019), and Deonte Banks (2023). This year, Terps football tied a program record for the most players selected in a draft (6), the most since 1985.
Entering the 2025 season for Maryland football was marked with more questions than answers. There were only four returning starters from the previous season: Octavian Smith Jr. (WR), Aliou Bah (RG), Alan Heron (RT), and Jalen Huskey (S). While also welcoming 17 new transfers and a 21-player first-year class. While also sporting a new freshman quarterback, Malik Washington, to take the helm.
Many predicted the team would finish at the bottom of the Big Ten Conference; however, the Terps opened the gate hot, riding to a 4-0 start. Before squandering a 20-point lead in week six against Washington, the tide began to turn in the season. As of today, Maryland now carries a 4-6 overall record, and sits 14th in the conference.
The program's current state has been a topic of discussion among many Maryland fans, who feel since Locksley has taken over the football program have not been able to take that next step on the field to be viewed as a top program within the conference that can contend with the likes of Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State who's dominated over the years. While also failing to carry the momentum of hot starts to the season before faltering once October comes around, and losing any spark. Locksley is 7-16 in Oct and 12-31 in Oct & Nov combined at Maryland.
Smith made the big announcement yesterday morning. Confirming Locksley would remain with the program in 2026 as the Terps head coach. For the full text of his letter, click here
My main takeaways from Smith's message are: the big goal of helping Locksley and his staff "beyond 2026," specifically by providing the program with the resources, support, and funding to compete with the aforementioned Big Ten powerhouses in NIL money & deals, which ties into recruitment, signings, and transfers. Smith wants to see the program grow and improve to compete for the Big Ten crown and a spot in the CFB Playoffs. He feels Locksley has displayed the ability to build a successful program in the past, which only furthered his belief in this decision.
It'll be interesting to see the response to the move and how Locksley tries to finish out the 2025 season and approach 2026, finding more success.
More from Maryland On SI
Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI.