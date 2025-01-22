Maryland Football hosts Penn State transfer over the weekend
It was an active weekend for the Maryland Terrapins football program, as head coach Mike Locksley welcomed Penn State safety Tyrece Mills to campus. During his two seasons with the Nittany Lions, Mills accounted for 17 tackles and one interception through 18 games. Rated as a three-star safety according to On3's transfer portal rankings, the 6-1, 200 pound veteran defensive back is now looking for a new home - potentially within the Big Ten conference.
There's no question that the Terrapins could use some help defensively, particularly in the secondary. During the first session of the transfer portal window, the Terrapins lost seven players from their secondary to the portal - including Jonathan Akins, Chantz Harley, Kevis Thomas, Tayvon Nelson, Brandon Jacob, Lionell Whitaker, and Perry Fisher. The Terps picked up two defensive backs from the portal - Dontay Joyner and Jamare Glasker - but more help is needed.
Here's the latest look at all of the transfer portal activity for the Terrapins:
Transferred Out (21)
- Deandre Duffus, OT - Georgia State
- Jonathan Akins, CB - East Carolina
- MJ Morris, QB - Coastal Carolina
- Leron Husbands, TE - Coastal Carolina
- Marcus Dumervil, OT - Arkansas
- Chantz Harley, CB - James Madison
- Kyle Long, OT - East Carolina
- Cameron Edge, QB - Eastern Michigan
- Roman Hemby, RB - Indiana
- Dylan Wade, TE - UCF
- Kevis Thomas, CB - Kentucky
- Tayvon Nelson, CB - Marshall
- Preston Howard, TE - Auburn
- Kevin Kalonji, OT - UNDECIDED
- Billy Edwards Jr, QB - Wisconsin
- Brandon Jacob, S - UCF
- Josh Richards, WR - UNDECIDED
- Lionell Whitaker, CB - UNDECIDED
- Perry Fisher, CB - UNDECIDED
- Ezekiel Avit, WR - UNDECIDED
- Brenden Segovia, P - UNDECIDED
Transferred In (9)
- DD Holmes, DL - Florida State
- Justyn Martin, QB - UCLA
- Dorian Fleming, TE - Georgia State
- Jayvin James, OT - Akron
- Dontay Joyner, S - Arkansas State
- Jamare Glasker, CB - Wake Forest
- Eyan Thomas, DL - Saint Francis
- Jalil Farooq, WR - Oklahoma
- Kaleb Webb, WR - Tennessee
