All terrapins

Maryland Football hosts Penn State transfer over the weekend

The Maryland Terrapins continue to search for talent from the transfer portal, hosting a Big Ten prospect over the weekend.

Chris Breiler

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It was an active weekend for the Maryland Terrapins football program, as head coach Mike Locksley welcomed Penn State safety Tyrece Mills to campus. During his two seasons with the Nittany Lions, Mills accounted for 17 tackles and one interception through 18 games. Rated as a three-star safety according to On3's transfer portal rankings, the 6-1, 200 pound veteran defensive back is now looking for a new home - potentially within the Big Ten conference.

RELATED: Maryland Football: 2025 Transfer Portal tracker

There's no question that the Terrapins could use some help defensively, particularly in the secondary. During the first session of the transfer portal window, the Terrapins lost seven players from their secondary to the portal - including Jonathan Akins, Chantz Harley, Kevis Thomas, Tayvon Nelson, Brandon Jacob, Lionell Whitaker, and Perry Fisher. The Terps picked up two defensive backs from the portal - Dontay Joyner and Jamare Glasker - but more help is needed.

Here's the latest look at all of the transfer portal activity for the Terrapins:

Transferred Out (21)

  1. Deandre Duffus, OT - Georgia State
  2. Jonathan Akins, CB - East Carolina
  3. MJ Morris, QB - Coastal Carolina
  4. Leron Husbands, TE - Coastal Carolina
  5. Marcus Dumervil, OT - Arkansas
  6. Chantz Harley, CB - James Madison
  7. Kyle Long, OT - East Carolina
  8. Cameron Edge, QB - Eastern Michigan
  9. Roman Hemby, RB - Indiana
  10. Dylan Wade, TE - UCF
  11. Kevis Thomas, CB - Kentucky
  12. Tayvon Nelson, CB - Marshall
  13. Preston Howard, TE - Auburn
  14. Kevin Kalonji, OT - UNDECIDED
  15. Billy Edwards Jr, QB - Wisconsin
  16. Brandon Jacob, S - UCF
  17. Josh Richards, WR - UNDECIDED
  18. Lionell Whitaker, CB - UNDECIDED
  19. Perry Fisher, CB - UNDECIDED
  20. Ezekiel Avit, WR - UNDECIDED
  21. Brenden Segovia, P - UNDECIDED

Transferred In (9)

  1. DD Holmes, DL - Florida State
  2. Justyn Martin, QB - UCLA
  3. Dorian Fleming, TE - Georgia State
  4. Jayvin James, OT - Akron
  5. Dontay Joyner, S - Arkansas State
  6. Jamare Glasker, CB - Wake Forest
  7. Eyan Thomas, DL - Saint Francis
  8. Jalil Farooq, WR - Oklahoma
  9. Kaleb Webb, WR - Tennessee

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football