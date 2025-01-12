Maryland Football: 2025 Transfer Portal tracker
After a brutal 4-8 record to close out 2024 season, there has been plenty of action with the Maryland Terrapins and the transfer portal. So far, the Terps have lost 21 players to the portal and have picked up nine new players. Most notably, Maryland scooped up former four-star QB Justyn Martin from UCLA. Martin, a native of California, spent two seasons with the Bruins before entering his name into the portal. He appeared in three games during the 2024 season, completing 24-of-35 attempts for 179 yards and one touchdown.
Martin is joined by a whole host of other transfers who chose Maryland as a destination, hoping to get the Terrapins back on track in 2025.
According to the latest rankings from 247 Sports, Maryland currently features the No. 12 ranked transfer portal class in the Big Ten (No. 43 nationally). Here's the latest look:
Transferred Out (21)
- Deandre Duffus, OT - Georgia State
- Jonathan Akins, CB - East Carolina
- MJ Morris, QB - Coastal Carolina
- Leron Husbands, TE - Coastal Carolina
- Marcus Dumervil, OT - Arkansas
- Chantz Harley, CB - James Madison
- Kyle Long, OT - East Carolina
- Cameron Edge, QB - Eastern Michigan
- Roman Hemby, RB - Indiana
- Dylan Wade, TE - UCF
- Kevis Thomas, CB - Kentucky
- Tayvon Nelson, CB - Marshall
- Preston Howard, TE - Auburn
- Kevin Kalonji, OT - UNDECIDED
- Billy Edwards Jr, QB - Wisconsin
- Brandon Jacob, S - UCF
- Josh Richards, WR - UNDECIDED
- Lionell Whitaker, CB - UNDECIDED
- Perry Fisher, CB - UNDECIDED
- Ezekiel Avit, WR - UNDECIDED
- Brenden Segovia, P - UNDECIDED
Transferred In (9)
- DD Holmes, DL - Florida State
- Justyn Martin, QB - UCLA
- Dorian Fleming, TE - Georgia State
- Jayvin James, OT - Akron
- Dontay Joyner, S - Arkansas State
- Jamare Glasker, CB - Wake Forest
- Eyan Thomas, DL - Saint Francis
- Jalil Farooq, WR - Oklahoma
- Kaleb Webb, WR - Tennessee
