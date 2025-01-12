All terrapins

Maryland Football: 2025 Transfer Portal tracker

Chris Breiler

Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a brutal 4-8 record to close out 2024 season, there has been plenty of action with the Maryland Terrapins and the transfer portal. So far, the Terps have lost 21 players to the portal and have picked up nine new players. Most notably, Maryland scooped up former four-star QB Justyn Martin from UCLA. Martin, a native of California, spent two seasons with the Bruins before entering his name into the portal. He appeared in three games during the 2024 season, completing 24-of-35 attempts for 179 yards and one touchdown.

Martin is joined by a whole host of other transfers who chose Maryland as a destination, hoping to get the Terrapins back on track in 2025.

According to the latest rankings from 247 Sports, Maryland currently features the No. 12 ranked transfer portal class in the Big Ten (No. 43 nationally). Here's the latest look:

Maryland Football
Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Transferred Out (21)

  1. Deandre Duffus, OT - Georgia State
  2. Jonathan Akins, CB - East Carolina
  3. MJ Morris, QB - Coastal Carolina
  4. Leron Husbands, TE - Coastal Carolina
  5. Marcus Dumervil, OT - Arkansas
  6. Chantz Harley, CB - James Madison
  7. Kyle Long, OT - East Carolina
  8. Cameron Edge, QB - Eastern Michigan
  9. Roman Hemby, RB - Indiana
  10. Dylan Wade, TE - UCF
  11. Kevis Thomas, CB - Kentucky
  12. Tayvon Nelson, CB - Marshall
  13. Preston Howard, TE - Auburn
  14. Kevin Kalonji, OT - UNDECIDED
  15. Billy Edwards Jr, QB - Wisconsin
  16. Brandon Jacob, S - UCF
  17. Josh Richards, WR - UNDECIDED
  18. Lionell Whitaker, CB - UNDECIDED
  19. Perry Fisher, CB - UNDECIDED
  20. Ezekiel Avit, WR - UNDECIDED
  21. Brenden Segovia, P - UNDECIDED

Transferred In (9)

  1. DD Holmes, DL - Florida State
  2. Justyn Martin, QB - UCLA
  3. Dorian Fleming, TE - Georgia State
  4. Jayvin James, OT - Akron
  5. Dontay Joyner, S - Arkansas State
  6. Jamare Glasker, CB - Wake Forest
  7. Eyan Thomas, DL - Saint Francis
  8. Jalil Farooq, WR - Oklahoma
  9. Kaleb Webb, WR - Tennessee

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Home/Football