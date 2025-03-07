Maryland football makes Top 10 for elite linebacker
The results on the field in 2024 may have been underwhelming, but head coach Mike Locksley and his staff are making some big moves on the recruiting trail. In addition to signing a Top 25 class in 2025, the Terps are already off to a hot start for the 2026 class - a class that could finish as one of the best in the country.
It begins with five-star edge rusher Zion Elee. Arguably the No. 1 prospect in the country. Elee recently reaffirmed his commitment to the Terrapins and shut down any scheduled visits to other programs. The Terps are also leading for five-star OL Immanuel Iheanacho, another top 5 recruit nationally. On Friday, Maryland continued to show that it's a real player on the recruiting trail, as four-star LB Terry Wiggins placed the Terrapins in his Top 10.
247Sports ranks Wiggins as the No. 7 overall prospect in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 13 overall linebacker prospect in the nation. Obviously the Nittany Lions are playing a significant role in this recruitment, but the Terrapins have proven the ability to make appealing offers to some of the top talent on the east coast, and Wiggins certainly fits that bill.
As of this writing, the Terps 2026 recruiting class currently ranks 5th within the Big Ten and 14th in the nation.
