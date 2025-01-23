Maryland Football offers elite prospect, No. 1 recruit from state of Ohio
The Maryland Terrapins continue to fight to build the future of the football program in College Park, and they're chasing some of top prospects in the country in order to get it done. On Thursday, Victor Singleton announced that he had officially received an offer from head coach Mike Locksley and the Terrapins.
According to 247Sports, Singleton (a four star 2026 cornerback) is rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Ohio and the No. 3 cornerback in the nation. The native from Ohio is currently favored to remain home and become a Buckeye, but that hasn't stopped some of the top programs around the country from pursuing.
As of this writing, Singleton has received 24 offers, including Ohio State, Oregon, and Michigan. Given the types of programs that are going after Singleton, it's hard to see a scenario where he ultimately settles on Maryland. At the same time, Maryland does have certain advantages - particularly when it comes to early playing time and a cozy relationship with Under Amour for NIL purposes.
In order for the Terps to haul in elite talent like Singleton on a yearly basis and ultimately become a legitimate competitor in the Big Ten, they'll need to utilize all of their resources to create an opportunity that's too good to refuse. And with the clock seemingly running out for Locksley to achieve a breakthrough season, landing a guy like Singleton would go a long way toward easing some of the skepticism relating to the football program in College Park.
