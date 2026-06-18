Maryland Football Projected To Win 4.5 Games In 2026

The Maryland Terrapins football team heads into the 2026 season looking to improve on a disappointing 2025 season, in which the program finished 4-8 overall for the second straight season.

Last season saw the introduction of the homegrown freshman quarterback Malik Washington, who took the helm of the offense and produced an historic campaign despite the team's lack of success.

However, On3 doesn't seem to think there will be much improvement on the field at College Park in 2026. On3 believes Maryland's over/under will be around 4.5 wins, which, based on their Big Ten conference projections, would be the second least tied with Rutgers and Michigan State.

NEW: 2026 College Football Big Ten Win Totals via @BetMGM🔥



Who do you like?https://t.co/Y1DLT3Ap9f pic.twitter.com/tPmAHiuydn — On3 (@On3) June 17, 2026

Last season, the Terps jumped out to a 4-0 start, defeating all non-conference opponents (Florida Atlantic, Northern Illinois & Towson) and dominating Wisconsin on the road, 27-10.

However, Maryland wouldn't win another game that year, dropping its final eight contests, all against Big Ten conference foes. After the 4-0 start, over the next three contests, Maryland led entering the fourth quarter but would surrender its lead as the offense went cold and the defense could only hold on for so long.

There were a couple of reasons that contributed to the lack of success after the hot start, preventing head coach Mike Locksley and his group from getting into the win column....

Run Game Non-Existent

Maryland's leading rusher during the 2025-26 season was Dejuan Williams, who had 128 carries for 532 yards, 3.9 yards per carry, and three rushing scores. Washington flashed his dual-threat ability, escaping outside of the pocket and getting out into open space with his legs on QB-designed runs for 395 rushing yards and a team-leading four rushing touchdowns.

Nolan Ray, who shared the backfield with Williams, had only 67 carries for 301 rushing yards and two scores.

Offense Stalls In Second Half

Maryland's offense, when humming, could move the ball at will downfield on scoring drives. The problem wasn't establishing leads or finding success through the air. It was about sustaining it throughout the game. The Terps were dominated in the fourth quarter, outscored 102-34.

Washington struggled with inconsistencies as a true freshman quarterback, whether in reading the field, accuracy, or holding the ball too long. Allbeit the lack of support from his skilled positions put the young quarterback in a tough situation, and the run game struggled.

What 2026's Schedule Brings To The Table?

The Terps once again begin the season against non-conference foes in 2026 against....

Sep 5th vs. Hampton (8 p.m.)

Sep 12th at. UConn (3:30 p.m.)

Sep 19th vs. Virginia Tech (7: 30 p.m.)

Realistically, the Terps should start 3-0 once again. I'm circling the Virginia Tech game against the in-state opponents led by newly signed head coach James Franklin, who helmed Penn State from 2014 to 2025 and is very familiar with College Park.

Here is the rest of the 2026 scheulde for Maryland which are all against Big Ten foes:

September 26 vs. UCLA*

October 3 at Nebraska*

October 10 at Ohio State*

October 17 vs. RUTGERS*

October 24 Bye

October 31 vs. ILLINOIS*

November 7 at Purdue*

November 14 vs. WISCONSIN*

November 21 at USC*

November 28 vs. PENN STATE*

The toughest opponents ought to be Ohio State, Illinois, USC, and Penn State. This year's Big Ten schedule is not unbearable, as there are still three powerhouses in the conference not featured. Rutgers, Wisconsin, Purdue, and UCLA are games that Maryland can come out on top in.

Head coach Locksley is under pressure to perform this season, especially with the backing of athletic director Jim Smith, who helped with the budget involved in the NIL proceedings to draw in recruits.

The hiring of offensive coordinator Clint Trickett and year two for Washington at the QB position should provide Maryland with stability and a high tempo, with the run game a strength for the offense as a whole.

Defensively, Washington brings back key veteran pieces across multiple positions and will build on the improvements in pressure and coverage they showed in 2025. Senior linebacker Daniel Wingate will be a main leader, playing behind a highly talented defensive line that includes the arrival of five-star recruit Zion Elee, and a secondary with a lot of depth that can make plays on the ball.

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