Maryland Football: Quarterback Malik Washington named Player of the Year
Although the 2024 campaign wasn't kind to the Terps, it appears as though help is on the way in Maryland - and it comes in the form of four-star QB, Malik Washington. On Friday, the prized quarterback was named Sports Illustrated Player of the Year in the state of Maryland. It's obviously an incredible honor for the hometown kid, and the idea that he could help make the Terps competitive within the Big Ten conference has the fanbase reasonably excited.
According to 247Sports, Washington is the the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Maryland and the No. 5 quarterback in the nation. He held 22 offers from some major programs throughout the country, but he ultimately decided to remain home with the Terrapins.
At 6-4, 215 pounds, Washington has the size and speed necessary to excel at the collegiate level. Director of Scouting for 247Sports, Andrew Ivins, says that Washington's game resembles that of Joshua Dobbs of the San Francisco 49ers.
"Play-making quarterback that excels as a middle-third passer. Owns a promising multi-sport profile and has tested in the upper percentile: 4.65 in the 40-yard dash to go along with a 4.38 in the short shuttle at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds. Dangerous as a runner and will make things happen as a scrambler, but tries to get the job done from the pocket as he works through his progressions. Usually poised in the face of pressure and can get the ball out fast as he will shorten his release or change arm angles. Tends to serve up a tight spiral and has the velocity to attack the perimeter. Not a ton of deep shots on the highlight reel, but has the touch to connect with targets that break containment. Turned in an overall solid showing at the Elite 11 Finals and impressed the staff working the event with his desire to get better. Enters senior season with a 21-3 record and multiple championships to his name. Should be viewed as an exciting dual-threat talent that can win at the Power Four level with some seasoning. Likely to find most success in a modern spread attack that wants to move him around and utilize his legs."
