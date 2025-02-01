Maryland's Tai Felton scores touchdown in Reese's Senior Bowl (WATCH)
A Maryland Terrapin made some noise on Saturday during Reese's Senior Bowl, as wide receiver Tai Felton hauled in a touchdown reception to help the American team secure a 22-19 victory. The touchdown came with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, when UCF running back RJ Harvey found Felton wide open in the endzone for a 30-yard connection. It was Felton's second reception of the afternoon.
According to NFLDraftBuzz.com, Felton is considered to be the No. 10 overall wide receiver prospect available in the 2025 NFL Draft. At 6-2, 186 pounds, the Virginia native hauled in 172 receptions for 2,207 yards and 17 touchdowns during his four years in College Park.
Here's a closer look at some of his career highlights, courtesy of UMTerps.com:
CAREER HONORS
- 2024 Third Team All-American (AP)
- 2024 Second Team All-American (AFCA)
- 2024 First Team All-Big Ten
- 2024 Biletnikoff Semifinalist
- 2024 team captain
- Program-record holder for single-season catches (96 in 2024)
- Ranks third all-time in career receptions (172), fourth all-time in receiving yards (2, 207) and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns (17)
- One of four Terps in program history with a 1,000+ receiving yard season
- First Terp ever to begin season with four straight 100+ receiving yard games (2024 season)
- DC Touchdown Club College Player of the Week Winner (9/23/24)
- Reese’s Senior Bowl Invitee
- 2024 Shrine Bowl 1000
- 2023 Third-Team All-Big Ten
