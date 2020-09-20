Watch: Terps Hit the Practice Field

The Big Ten schedule was officially announced on Saturday morning to give Maryland coaches, players and fans clarity with the season set to kick off in one month. As the Terps await the official start of fall camp, Maryland hit the practice field on Saturday as fans got a glimpse into the 2020 Terps.

Senior linebacker Shaq Smith enters his second and final season with the program as he moves from outside to inside linebacker, joining Chance Campbell and Ayinde Eley as the undoubted strength of the defense. Meanwhile on the opposite side of the ball, underclassmen Taulia Tagovailoa and Lance Legendre will battle it out before head coach Mike Locksley names an official starter ahead of the Week One matchup against Northwestern.

While the Terps will take the ensuing five weeks to iron out the position battle, wide receiver coach Joker Phillips has a deep stable of talent to get them through the 2020 season headlined by a healthy balance of seasoned veterans complimented by young playmakers.

One of those veterans looking to further entrench himself in the Terps' wide receiver rotation is Brian Cobbs, a 6-foot-2 junior wide receiver who has made five starts in 23 games during his first two seasons. Cobbs finished 2019 second on the team with 243 receiving yards as he started the final three games of the season and his reliability downfield will be put to good use in 2020.

Maryland signed four wide receivers in the 2020 class as elite local receiver Rakim Jarrett headlined Locksley's first full recruiting class as head coach. The shifty technician capped his high school career named Washington Post All-Met Offensive Player of the Year as well as the DC Gatorade Player of the Year. Jarrett was a household name for the Cadets early in his career as his route tree and ability to gain separation turned heads as an underclassmen.

Jarrett's signing day flip from LSU to Maryland gives the Terps a day one impact player that can play inside and out, a skillset that hasn't been lost on Maryland since his arrival.