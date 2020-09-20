SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Watch: Terps Hit the Practice Field

AhmedGhafir

The Big Ten schedule was officially announced on Saturday morning to give Maryland coaches, players and fans clarity with the season set to kick off in one month. As the Terps await the official start of fall camp, Maryland hit the practice field on Saturday as fans got a glimpse into the 2020 Terps.

Senior linebacker Shaq Smith enters his second and final season with the program as he moves from outside to inside linebacker, joining Chance Campbell and Ayinde Eley as the undoubted strength of the defense. Meanwhile on the opposite side of the ball, underclassmen Taulia Tagovailoa and Lance Legendre will battle it out before head coach Mike Locksley names an official starter ahead of the Week One matchup against Northwestern.

While the Terps will take the ensuing five weeks to iron out the position battle, wide receiver coach Joker Phillips has a deep stable of talent to get them through the 2020 season headlined by a healthy balance of seasoned veterans complimented by young playmakers. 

One of those veterans looking to further entrench himself in the Terps' wide receiver rotation is Brian Cobbs, a 6-foot-2 junior wide receiver who has made five starts in 23 games during his first two seasons. Cobbs finished 2019 second on the team with 243 receiving yards as he started the final three games of the season and his reliability downfield will be put to good use in 2020.

Maryland signed four wide receivers in the 2020 class as elite local receiver Rakim Jarrett headlined Locksley's first full recruiting class as head coach. The shifty technician capped his high school career named Washington Post All-Met Offensive Player of the Year as well as the DC Gatorade Player of the Year. Jarrett was a household name for the Cadets early in his career as his route tree and ability to gain separation turned heads as an underclassmen.

Jarrett's signing day flip from LSU to Maryland gives the Terps a day one impact player that can play inside and out, a skillset that hasn't been lost on Maryland since his arrival.

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Maryland Goalie Serving as Backup in Premier League

Former U.S. national team and Maryland goalie Zack Steffen will serve as Manchester City's backup goalie heading into the 2020-21 Premier League Season.

AhmedGhafir

Toughest, Easiest Schedules in Big Ten Following Saturday's Release

Ranking the toughest to easiest schedules in the Big Ten following Saturday's release

AhmedGhafir

New Schedule Released for Maryland Football 2020 Season

New 2020 schedule for the Terps with just five weeks before the season-opener

AhmedGhafir

Pittsburgh Steelers Promote Former Terp to 53-Man Roster

Offensive tackle Derwin Gray becomes the third former Terp on the Steelers' active roster following Friday's roster move

AhmedGhafir

Big Ten Set to Unveil 2020 Schedule Saturday Morning

2020 Big Ten schedule set to be released at 10 AM on Saturday, while Big Ten Network analyst Glen Mason proved confidence in head coach Mike Locksley.

AhmedGhafir

Former Maryland Center Kevin Glover Named Nominee for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Glover's 15-year NFL career primarily with the Detroit Lions earned him a nomination in the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.

AhmedGhafir

Analyzing the Return of Senior Center Johnny Jordan

There is no guarantee that Johnny Jordan returns as the starting center in 2020, but his return adds another position battle as the competition heats up.

AhmedGhafir

Breaking: Senior Johnny Jordan Opts Into 2020 Season

Huge news for Maryland on Thursday evening as senior center Johnny Jordan is returning for the 2020 season.

AhmedGhafir

by

superbigtime

Five Maryland Players To Watch Heading into 2020 Season

The team is ready to hit the ground running with just over five weeks before the Big Ten season kicks off as we take a look at five Terps who could take advantage of an increased role.

AhmedGhafir

by

SmithTerp14

Future Terps in Action: Week Three

Dominating win last night for one Maryland commit, one more in action while another on bye this week ahead of a tough match

AhmedGhafir