Maryland Football Malik Washington Earns Jason Witten Man of the Year Watch List Honor

Maryland quarterback Malik Washington added another major accolade to his rapidly growing resume this week, earning a place on the 2026 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List, an honor reserved for college football’s most exemplary leaders, both on and off the field. The recognition places Washington among a select group of athletes nationally who embody exceptional character, community impact, and a commitment to serving others.

The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award is one of college football’s most respected honors, presented annually to the FBS player who exemplifies exceptional leadership, courage, integrity, and sportsmanship both on and off the field. Created to celebrate the standard set by Jason Witten, 2012 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year and one of the sport’s most admired role models, the award recognizes athletes whose character and commitment extend far beyond football. Over its first eight years, the honor has highlighted some of the game’s most inspiring figures, including UCF’s Shaquem Griffin, Wisconsin’s D’Cota Dixon, Tennessee’s Trey Smith, Texas’s Sam Ehlinger, Kentucky’s Josh Paschal, Pitt’s Deslin Alexandre, Virginia’s Mike Hollins, and Kentucky’s J.J. Weaver. Each recipient reflects the award’s core mission, celebrating players who lead with heart, serve their communities, and elevate everyone around them.

A Leader Whose Influence Extends Beyond the Field

Washington’s emergence as one of the Big Ten’s rising stars has been well documented. After a record‑setting freshman season and a strong offseason marked by vocal leadership and relentless preparation, he entered 2026 as the face of Maryland’s program, but the Jason Witten award isn’t about statistics or highlight‑reel plays. It’s about the person behind the helmet.

Washington has become a cornerstone of Maryland’s locker room culture. Coaches and teammates consistently point to his maturity, accountability, and ability to elevate those around him. His approach to leadership is rooted in service, mentoring younger players, setting the tone in workouts, and embracing the responsibility of being the program’s standard‑bearer.

Community Impact and Character

The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award celebrates athletes who demonstrate a sustained commitment to their communities. Washington has leaned into that responsibility throughout his time in College Park. He has participated in youth football camps, volunteered with local outreach programs, and taken an active role in Maryland’s community‑service initiatives. His efforts reflect a player who understands the platform he holds, and uses it intentionally.

𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆, 𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀.@malikw2025 was named to the 2026 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List.



📰 https://t.co/tw7UAnnd7L pic.twitter.com/2Ky4KIXV64 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 10, 2026

Washington’s head coach Mike Locksley often highlight his consistency. The same poise he shows in late‑game situations is the poise he brings to community events, media sessions, and team meetings. His nomination underscores Maryland’s confidence in him not just as a quarterback, but as a representative of the university’s values.

For Maryland, Washington’s inclusion on the watch list is another sign of the program’s strengthening identity. Locksley and offensive coordinator Clint Trickett have repeatedly emphasized the importance of character-driven leadership as the Terps push toward a breakthrough season. Washington embodies that philosophy.

His growth as a player, improved decision‑making, expanded command of the offense, and a more dynamic presence as a dual‑threat quarterback, mirrors his growth as a leader. Being named to the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year watch list validates the holistic development Maryland has invested in and the standard Washington has embraced.

What Comes Next

The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award will narrow its list later in the season before selecting finalists and ultimately naming the 2026 winner. Regardless of the outcome, Washington’s inclusion places him among the most respected figures in college football. For Maryland, it’s another reminder that their quarterback is more than a rising star. He’s a foundational leader whose impact stretches far beyond Saturdays.

Washington’s path to winning the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award is rooted in the same qualities that have already made him the face of Maryland Football (consistency, character, and a genuine commitment to elevating others). If he continues to lead with the maturity and integrity he’s shown since arriving in College Park, whether that’s mentoring younger teammates, representing the program in the community, or setting the standard in the locker room, he’ll remain a strong contender for the honor.

On the field, his growth as a poised, accountable quarterback reinforces the credibility of his leadership off it. As Maryland pushes toward a breakthrough 2026 season, Washington’s ability to unify the team, embrace responsibility, and serve as a model of what the program stands for will not only strengthen his candidacy for the award but also cement his legacy as one of the most influential leaders the Terps have had in years.

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