Maryland Plagued by Turnovers in Loss to No. 2 Indiana
Maryland was in trouble before the game started against undefeated and second-ranked Indiana.
But the Terps showed a glimmer of hope when they started the second half. Maryland trailed, 20-3, but the Terps got the homecoming crowd stirring with a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that cut the Hoosiers’ lead to 20-10.
That was about the end of the Maryland highlights. Indiana scored the next five touchdowns to win, 55-10. Maryland fell to 4-4, 1-4 Big Ten. Indiana is 9-0, 6-0.
“I thought we had opportunities early in the game,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said in a postgame news conference. “I think if we could create a little more balance on offense to score points, that changes the momentum and changes the energy.
“The second-half drive by Malik [Washington] gave us a bit of life.”
Washington, a freshman quarterback, connected with redshirt freshman running back DeJuan Williams for 55-yard touchdown pass. Washington completed 16-of-31 passes for 242 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
“We just couldn’t find consistency,” Washington said in a postgame news conference. “We’re learning how to deal with losses and how to be able to come back from it and come back stronger.
“All you can do is take it play-by-play. You can’t relive pass plays or turnovers or not. You've just got to look at the next play.”
Hunting for bowl eligibility
Maryland has lost four consecutive games after winning four games to start the season. The Terps need two more victories to become bowl eligible. They begin that journey at Rutgers (4-5, 1-5) on Saturday.
After the Rutgers game, Maryland plays at Illinois on Nov. 15, home vs. Michigan on Nov. 22, and at Michigan State at Ford Field in Detroit.
Washington continued his outstanding freshman season. He is the third true freshman Power 4 quarterback since 2000 to start his career with eight consecutive game of at least 200 passing yards.
Maryland defensive back Jamare Glasker intercepted a pass for the third consecutive game. The pick against IU led to a Terps field goal and a 3-0 lead.
The Terps came into the game leading the nation in turnover efficiency. Maryland had forced 16 turnovers and only turned over the ball five times.
Against Indiana, Maryland turned over the ball five times — three fumbles and two interceptions.
The Terps never got its ground game untracked. The Terps rushed for 37 yards on 17 attempts. Indiana held an eighth consecutive opponent to less than 100 yards rushing, setting an IU record.
IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza, a serious Heisman Trophy candidate, passed for 201 yards, giving him 2,124 on the season. What really hurt Maryland were the 367 yards allowed on the ground and five turnovers.
“That’s a combination of having a physical mindset and our backs running really hard,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said in a postgame news conference.
