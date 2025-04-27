Maryland produced its best NFL Draft class in nearly 40 years
The Maryland Terrapins put together an impressive class for the 2025 NFL Draft. In fact, Maryland's six draft picks were the most for the program in a single draft since 1986.
1. Tai Felton, WR - Minnesota Vikings
- 3rd Round, No. 102 overall
The first Maryland football player came off the board on Friday night and it was the last selection of the third round. The Minnesota Vikings took WR Tai Felton with the 102nd pick in the draft. Felton will go to Minnesota and will get the chance to play with a great cast of characters.
2. Ruben Hyppolite II, LB - Chicago Bears
- 4th Round, No. 132 overall
The Chicago Bears used their 4th round pick on a physical linebacker from Maryland on Saturday. The Bears selected Ruben Hyppolite II with the No. 132 overall pick, adding an intriguing piece to their defensive unit. Hyppolite II became the first Terrapin linebacker drafted since Jermaine Carter in 2018.
In his five season at Maryland, Hyppolite accumulated 236 tackles (138 solo), 13 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, and one interception.
3. Jordan Phillips, DL - Miami Dolphins
- 5th Round, No. 143 overall
Phillips is described as a freakish athlete who's an asset as a pass rusher and run defender. PFF graded him as the 13th-best interior defender in the Big Ten and his 71.3 tackling grad ranked 4th in the conference.
4. Dante Trader Jr, S - Miami Dolphins
- 5th Round, No. 155 overall
After Phillips, the Dolphins used their next 5th round pick on another Terp - safety Dante Trader Jr. He made 35 starts during his four years four years at Maryland and finished his colligate career with 190 tackles, three TFLs, five interceptions and 15 pass deflections.
5. Kaden Prather, WR - Buffalo Bills
- 7th Round, No. 240 overall
The Buffalo Bills used their 7th round pick to select Maryland wideout Kaden Prather with the No. 240 overall pick. Prather was a 2023 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten and started 22 games in two seasons for the Terrapins. In 2024, he finished the year with 624 yards and four touchdowns on 56 receptions. As a junior in 2023, he accounted for 666 yards and five touchdowns on 42 receptions.
6. Tommy Akingbesote, DL - Dallas Cowboys
- 7th Round, No. 247 overall
The Dallas Cowboys used one of their 7th round picks on a 6-4, 316 pound DL from Maryland, selecting Tommy Akingbesote with the No. 247 overall pick. Akingbesote appeared in 45 games and made 21 starts during his four seasons in College Park. In 2024, he was the team's leading tackler among all defensive linemen with 32 (16 solo). He also added 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.
