5-star prospect, former UConn commit, sets visit to Maryland basketball
Buzz Williams has been all over the transfer portal since landing the head coaching job at Maryland. He has signed eight players from the portal, but after losing every player from last year's team, the Terrapins have more work to do. The 2025 recruiting class is bare and Williams is looking to change that.
According to 247Sports, five-star guard Darius Adams has scheduled visits to both Georgetown and Maryland.
Adams was a UConn commit before being released from his National Letter of Intent. He is supposed to visit both programs this weekend. Prior to signing with UConn, Adams considered Michigan State, Alabama, and Tennessee.
The former McDonald's All American, is the 23rd-ranked player in the 2025 class, per the Composite. The 6-foot-5 combo guard is the 4th ranked CG in the country.
Here is the scouting report on Adams, via Adam Finkelstein:
"Adams is a skilled and smooth guard with good positional size at 6-foot-5 and an instinctive feel for the game. He’s a multi-dimensional scoring threat who can make threes and mid-range pull-ups in a variety of different ways.
"He’s coming off an EYBL season in which he averaged 15 points per game on 40% shooting from the floor, 32% from behind the arc, and 59% from the free-throw line, but is widely considered to be a better shooter than that. As a junior in EYBL Scholastic play, he also averaged 15 points per game, but did it on 43% shooting from the floor and 41% from behind the arc. The long-range shooting projects as the first domino in his individual offense at the next level. He has good touch, a fairly compact and very repeatable release, both as a spot-up threat, and with flashes of movement shooting as well.
"Adams can also make reads with the ball, so he can come off screens and get to his mid-range game if that’s how the defense is playing him. Combine that with his reliability as a passer and he has the type of floor game that should fit into offensive structure nicely at the next level.
"Where there is untapped potential is in his frame and the amount of sheer force he plays with. He’s still growing into his body a bit and doesn’t always yet have the same amount of athletic burst as other top prospects. Once that frame clicks though, it could unlock new aspects of his attack, help him play through contact more consistently, and make him more efficient in the lane. Right now, he can be fluid with the ball in the open floor, but doesn’t pressure the rim or finish as well in a half-court game.
"Defensively, the added physicality can only help as well. His size and intellect are both assets, while he also has very good hands and a high steal rate, but would only add versatility with more power and explosiveness.
"Overall, Adams is a skilled, smooth, smart, has good size, and his best basketball still in front of him as he continues to make strides physically."
