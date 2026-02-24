Bad Weather Forces Schedule Changes In Maryland Baseball vs. Delaware

Maryland baseball's early-season plans have shifted due to bad weather. The Terps and University of Delaware have swapped dates for their upcoming two-game series, giving Maryland fans an unexpected home game this week while moving the March matchup to Newark.

The original Tuesday, February 24 contest at Delaware has been relocated to Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium in College Park, with first pitch still set for 4 p.m. In exchange, the previously scheduled home game on Tuesday, March 3, will now be played at Delaware.

This adjustment comes after inclement weather affected the region over the weekend, forcing the schools to make a practical decision that benefits both programs.

Admission will be free for Tuesday's game at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium, giving fans a great opportunity to support the Terps without cost. Live video coverage will air on Big Ten Plus, and the Maryland Baseball Network will provide a full broadcast.

Series History Favors the Terps

Maryland holds a strong lead in the all-time series against Delaware. The two teams have met 31 times, with the Terps winning 23 and losing 8. Maryland's most recent victory came last season in a convincing 10-2 win.

Due to inclement weather, Maryland Baseball will now host Delaware tomorrow at 4:00 PM instead of traveling to Newark 🐢 pic.twitter.com/ZXjo8qxuIS — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) February 23, 2026

The Terps have traditionally performed well against the Blue Hens, and playing the first game at home could provide a familiar environment and crowd support to start the series on the right foot.

Recent Form and Early Season Struggles

Maryland enters this adjusted series after a tough weekend in Louisiana. The Terps dropped the final two games of a three-game set, including a heartbreaking one-sided loss on Sunday. Despite the sweep, there were positive signs, particularly from sophomore Logan Hastings, who delivered 7 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in the marathon contest.

Ryan Costello continued his hot start with two home runs in Sunday's game, giving him five on the season and leading the team with 24 total bases. David Mendez also contributed with a home run and double.

Head coach Matt Swope saw resilience in his team even in defeat. He noted the fight shown late in games and stressed the need to learn from the pitching and offensive inconsistencies.

With the schedule change, Maryland now gets an immediate chance to bounce back at home before traveling to Delaware the following week. The Terps are 2-4 overall after the Louisiana series and will look to use the friendly confines of Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium to regain momentum.

What It Means For The Terps?

For the players, playing at home could be advantageous. After a long road trip and tough losses, returning to College Park could help reset their morale.

The series finale on March 3 in Delaware will give both teams a chance to close the home-and-home matchup. Maryland will aim to split the series, or better, maintain their winning streak against the Blue Hens.

As the season progresses, these early non-conference games are crucial for building positive momentum for the Terps.

More from Maryland On SI