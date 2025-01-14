Official: Maryland Football adds elite offensive lineman Rahtrel Perry
Maryland got a massive win on the recruiting trail on Monday when the No. 2 available transfer OT Rahtrel Perry announced his commitment to the Terrapins over elite programs like Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, and Syracuse.
Perry said he chose the Terps over other programs because of what Mike Locksley is doing in Maryland.
On Tuesday, Maryland made it official by announcing Perry had signed with the team and will be a Terp in 2025.
You can read the press release below:
COLLEGE PARK, MD. -- Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley announced the addition of offensive lineman Rahtrel Perry to the Maryland football program on Tuesday.
Perry, who joins the Terrapins after playing three seasons at Central Connecticut State, was ranked as a Top 10 offensive tackle in the transfer portal per 247Sports. Before choosing Maryland, Perry visited Ohio State, Syracuse, Florida State and Pittsburgh.
The Terps have now added 10 student-athletes via the transfer portal since December, including two offensive linemen.
More info on Perry is listed below.
Rahtrel Perry
Offensive Lineman
Redshirt Junior6-5, 305
New London, CT / Central Connecticut State
- Played in 26 career games across three seasons at Central Connecticut State
- 2024 All-NEC First Team selection
- Started all 13 games in 2024 for a Central Connecticut State that won the NEC and earned a berth in the FCS playoff
- Key part of a Blue Devil offensive line in 2024 that allowed just seven sacks in the regular season and was second in the nation allowing 0.58 sacks per game
- Helped the Blue Devils to the third-best rushing offense in the NEC, averaging 143.3 yards on the ground
- Didn't allow a sack in two games against FBS competition in 2024
- Ranked as a Top-10 offensive tackle in the portal per 247Sports
- All-ECC First Team offense in high school
- Has two years of eligibility remaining
