Is Mike Locksley too expensive for Maryland football to part with?
Maryland had one of its worst years under Mike Locksley last season when the Terrapins went 4-8. Maryland went 3-9 in 2019 and 2-3 in 2020 before the Locksley had three winning seasons in a row. But with the Terrapins losing 21 players to the portal and losing talent to graduation, it could be another rocky season for the Terrapins.
It seems clear that Locksley is the coach for Maryland, barring a change of heart and leaving for another job, but what does happen if the Terrapins have another four-win season -- or worse? On3's Andy Staples created a hot season article with coaches who might not get fired due to their buyout. Wisconsin's Luke Fickell is likely too expensive to fire and so is Lincoln Riley at USC, but what about Locksley?
According to Staples, he thinks another bad year could lead to the departure of Locksley. If so, Maryland would owe him $12 million as a buyout.
"Locksley’s contract runs through 2028 because the Terrapins won eight games in 2023 and his most recent deal called for an automatic one-year rollover when the team won at least seven games," Staples wrote. "But after a 4-8 2024, Maryland has some flexibility if Locksley can’t get the Terrapins to rebound. Yes, a $12 million is still a lot of money. But less so to a Big Ten school."
To his credit, Locklsey has signed a borderline top-25 class for the '25 cycle and he has already landed five-star Edge rusher Zion Elee in 2026. If Locksley can keep recruiting at a top-25 level, the Terrapins should get back to their winning ways.
