Minnesota Vikings' Tai Felton Prepares For NFL Rookie Campaign With A Familiar Face

Preparing for his rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings, former Terp Tai Felton discusses what it's like to have former assistant Terp coach and current wide-receiver coach Kennan McCardell guiding him in the NFL.

Sep 21, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) makes a touchdown catch over Villanova Wildcats defensive back Zahmir Dawud (37) during the third quarter at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Tai Felton is less than two months from his rookie debut with the Minnesota Vikings. The NFL regular season kicks off for Minnesota on September 8th, when they hit the road against the Chicago Bears. As he prepares for the season in training camp, there's one familiar face that is coaching the receiver, Keenan McCardell.

McCardell is entering his fifth season as the Vikings' wide receivers coach. Before joining Minnesota, he had stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-2020), Washington Commanders (2010-2011), and Maryland Terrapins (2014-2015). McCardell played in the league as a receiver for 17 seasons and was a two-time Pro Bowler (1996 &2003) and two-time Super Bowl Champion (1991 & 2003).

Coach McCardell played a part in 2014 in developing Maryland alumnus Stefon Diggs into the star player he is today. He helped Justin Jefferson break Randy Moss's rookie receiving record in 2023, breaking Michael Thomas's NFL record for most receiving yards by a player in his first four seasons, and he has continued to shape Jefferson into arguably the best receiver in the league. Not to mention developing 2023 draft pick, Jordan Addison, into a formidable 1-2 punch with Jefferson. Since 2020, the Vikings have also had different QBs throwing to their receivers in Kirk Cousins, Josh Dobbs, Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens, Sean Mannion, Jaren Hall, and Sam Howell.

Felton spoke today to the media at Vikings' training camp about learning from McCardell: "It's very important for me because he was a guy at Maryland, he coached Diggs, he was with my former Coach, Mike Locksley. We've got a great relationship; we've built it ever since they drafted me." He continued, "Anybody who plays in the league for 17 years, you don't meet too many people like that. I just try to learn as much as possible and take every tip he gives me."

Felton, an Ashburn, Virginia native, played for the Maryland Terrapins his entire four-year collegiate career. His best season was his senior year, when he set career highs in receptions (96), yards (1124), touchdowns (9), and yards per game (93.7).

No better coach can help develop Felton's skills and shape him into a formidable receiver for years to come. We will see how Felton does in year one, especially when he sees more playing time due to Addison's possible suspension time.

