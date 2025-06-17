National publication predicts Maryland football’s fate in 2025
Following the loss of three-year starter Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland football found itself toward the bottom of the Big Ten in 2024. The Terrapins experienced a 4-8 season with issues all across the board. Billy Edwards Jr. didn't solve much at QB, the offensive line was one of the worst units in the Big Ten, and RB Roman Hemby struggled for the second year in a row.
Following the 2024 season, Maryland was hit hard with portal losses. But with winning just four games last year, it might not have been the worst thing ever. Mike Locksley signed a top-25 recruiting class headlined by four-star QB Malik Washington, and he hit the portal heavy himself.
After winning just one Big Ten game last year, the Terrapins' 2025 Big Ten schedule appears to be much more favorable. That has to bode well for Maryland in 2025, right? Not according to Athlon Sports. The national publication released its 2025 National College Football preview, and the publication has Maryland finishing 17th in the conference. Athlon Sports has just Purdue worse than the Terrapins.
Of course, if Maryland is 17th in the conference, the Terrapins aren't making a bowl game for the second year running. In the 'bowl projections' slot, Maryland is nowhere to be found.
Here is Athlon's final analysis on Maryland for 2025:
"Locksley's team won 23 games and reached three bowls in the three years prior to last season. They missed an open window, not doing more with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa prior to his graduation in '24. Locksley's greatest victories have been keeping top talent in the DMV (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia) and piling up good recruiting classes. The talent needs to translate to production this fall."
