All terrapins

National publication predicts Maryland football’s fate in 2025

A bounce-back year might not be in the books after a 4-8 season in 2024.

Trent Knoop

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following the loss of three-year starter Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland football found itself toward the bottom of the Big Ten in 2024. The Terrapins experienced a 4-8 season with issues all across the board. Billy Edwards Jr. didn't solve much at QB, the offensive line was one of the worst units in the Big Ten, and RB Roman Hemby struggled for the second year in a row.

Following the 2024 season, Maryland was hit hard with portal losses. But with winning just four games last year, it might not have been the worst thing ever. Mike Locksley signed a top-25 recruiting class headlined by four-star QB Malik Washington, and he hit the portal heavy himself.

After winning just one Big Ten game last year, the Terrapins' 2025 Big Ten schedule appears to be much more favorable. That has to bode well for Maryland in 2025, right? Not according to Athlon Sports. The national publication released its 2025 National College Football preview, and the publication has Maryland finishing 17th in the conference. Athlon Sports has just Purdue worse than the Terrapins.

Of course, if Maryland is 17th in the conference, the Terrapins aren't making a bowl game for the second year running. In the 'bowl projections' slot, Maryland is nowhere to be found.

Here is Athlon's final analysis on Maryland for 2025:

"Locksley's team won 23 games and reached three bowls in the three years prior to last season. They missed an open window, not doing more with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa prior to his graduation in '24. Locksley's greatest victories have been keeping top talent in the DMV (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia) and piling up good recruiting classes. The talent needs to translate to production this fall."

Maryland Footbal
Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Where Maryland football RB Nolan Ray ranks among the Big Ten's RBs in 2025

Maryland basketball chasing another 5-star prospect, brother of NBA player

Maryland attempting to flip 4-star wide receiver currently committed to Syracuse

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football