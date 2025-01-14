New potential transfer portal rule would be a game changer for teams moving forward
Maryland has lost 21 transfers to the portal and the Terrapins have reeled in 10 after signing OT Rahtrel Perry. But times could be changing when it comes to the transfer portal.
According to Yahoo Sports!' Ross Dellinger, AFCA coaches are hoping to change the way the transfer portal operates.
“AFCA head coaches are proposing to move the transfer portal to a 10-day window in early January after bowl games with spring window eliminated (except for graduate transfers)",Dellenger wrote on Twitter.
As things stand now, there are two different transfer portal windows. But the current one really hinders any team that made the College Football Playoff. A prime example was Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula who entered the portal amidst a playoff run by the Nittany Lions. Pribula, who played for Penn State as a running quarterback, felt like he had to enter the portal in order to find the best home for himself.
But if this new rule would go into effect, it would allow teams and players to fully evaluate moving forward and they can do it once the bowl games and CFP are completely over.
