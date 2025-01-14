All terrapins

New potential transfer portal rule would be a game changer for teams moving forward

Trent Knoop

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Maryland has lost 21 transfers to the portal and the Terrapins have reeled in 10 after signing OT Rahtrel Perry. But times could be changing when it comes to the transfer portal.

According to Yahoo Sports!' Ross Dellinger, AFCA coaches are hoping to change the way the transfer portal operates.

“AFCA head coaches are proposing to move the transfer portal to a 10-day window in early January after bowl games with spring window eliminated (except for graduate transfers)",Dellenger wrote on Twitter.

As things stand now, there are two different transfer portal windows. But the current one really hinders any team that made the College Football Playoff. A prime example was Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula who entered the portal amidst a playoff run by the Nittany Lions. Pribula, who played for Penn State as a running quarterback, felt like he had to enter the portal in order to find the best home for himself.

But if this new rule would go into effect, it would allow teams and players to fully evaluate moving forward and they can do it once the bowl games and CFP are completely over.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football