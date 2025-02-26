NFL Draft: Scouting reports for Maryland football players ahead of the NFL Combine
The NFL Draft combine is almost underway. The event will take place from Thursday-Sunday in Indianapolis where top prospects will get a chance to showcase their skills in front of NFL leadership and coaches. The Maryland football program will have five prospects showing out during the combine in hopes of making their draft grade better.
Ahead of the event, NFL.com's analyst Lance Zierlein graded and scouted each other. Here's what he had to say about each Terrapin ahead of the combine.
Scouting report via NFL.com:
"Akingbesote possesses the size, length and athleticism for consideration as an even-front three-technique or an odd-front defensive end. He gets off the ball with adequate quickness and has the length to punch, separate and create opportunities. When he’s not first in, stronger guards tend to keep him under control. The sack production is lower, but tape flashes show there is meat on that bone. Akingbesote isn’t ready for the pro game right now, but he has traits and developmental potential if a team is willing to invest the time."
WR Tai Felton
Scouting report via NFL.com
"Tall, slender wideout whose impressive 2024 production appears to be more a function of target volume than projectable talent. Felton is a linear route runner who will struggle with tight press and physical man coverage inside the route. He can build speed inside long strides and has proven he can make tacklers miss, creating chunk plays on possession throws. He lacks functional strength and rarely owns the catch space when contested. Felton has backup potential, but he could compete for a role as a gunner early on."
Scouting report via NFL.com
"Powerful nose tackle known for his work ethic and leadership. Phillips is compact and explosive at the point but is inconsistent at controlling blocks quickly enough as a read-and-react defender. He can be quick off the snap but lacks fluidity and tends to get sealed by move blocks. In general, he’s gap-sound and can be hard for blockers to finish. He has yet to display he can provide pass-rush production, so he will need to prove he can at least be a run plugger in the pros."
Scouting report via NFL.com
"Outside receiver with size and speed to create advantages downfield. Prather is not explosive -- though he builds and carries speed to create deep windows -- and needs to do a better job of finishing routes and catches. He’s too leggy and tight-hipped to beat man coverage over the first two levels and he’s not a natural pass catcher in traffic. Prather is a niche option as a field-stretcher with good height, weight and speed, but he might need to prove he can play special teams to give himself a legitimate roster shot."
Scouting report via NFL.com
"Dual-sport athlete whose film shows off plus instincts but average consistency. Trader is a versatile cover safety capable of lining up at nickel, playing single-high or lurking in the role of a robber. He’s quick to read and respond to the quarterback’s eyes and operation, attacking throws at a disruptive angle when he can. He’s athletic with a good short-area burst, but his play speed in large spaces is average. He’s quick to diagnose and race downhill but is more of a worker than a true enforcer in support. Trader’s football character and scheme versatility help his cause. He has a chance to earn a spot as a backup."
