The Maryland Terrapins have (mercifully) reached the halfway point of their 2026 football season, as they enter their Week 7 matchup against Rutgers with a 2-4 record and hope of a breakthrough campaign well out of reach.

But before the bulk of Terps fans fully switch over to basketball mode, there is the matter of how we've gotten to this point.

The entire team isn't equally to blame for this mess, as some positions have played to their expectations or even beyond. The opposite, however, is true for others.

Here's how every group has faired through the first half:

Quarterback

Malik Washington was supposed to be the main reason for optimism this year: a highly rated local prospect who excelled in his freshman campaign. But that luster has worn off and been replaced with massive regression.

Washington did everything he could in the Week 3 loss to Virginia Tech but has nosedived since, with less touchdowns (two) than pick-sixes (three) in his last three games. It's gotten so bad that a QB swap to Sac State transfer Cardell Williams is not out of the question.

Grade: C-

Running Backs

The Terps were the Big Ten's second worst rushing team last season, and there’s barely been improvement this year. Take out the massively inflated numbers put up against FCS Hampton and this is still one of the worst run games in the conference.

While some of that can be chalked up to DeJuan Williams missing three weeks due to injury, it does not excuse their complete lack of viable depth. This was Maryland's biggest transfer portal whiff and it shows badly.

Grade: D

Wide Receivers

An actual positive aspect of the team has been the emergence of Chris Durr Jr. Even after a quiet game at Ohio State, Durr is fourth in the nation with 46 receptions, and he also leads the Terps with 476 yards and four TDs.

Oct 3, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receivers Chris Durr Jr. (13) and Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding (1) celebrate after a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Dylan Widger | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the rest of the receivers' room has been largely M.IA. since Big Ten play began. They get the benefit of Washington's lackluster play factored into their grading, but another dud this weekend will make it look too generous.

Grade: B

Tight Ends

Dorian Fleming has remained the coveted fourth receiving option that he was last year, but Preston Howard has been limited with his own injury and is not yet as impactful. About as average as can be.

Grade: C

Offensive Line

Another area that excelled for the Terps last season has taken a downward spiral this year. The left side of the o-line has struggled mightily to protect Washington's blind side, contributing to his own shortcomings.

The group has also taken 13 penalties already - more than it did all of last year. At least Michael Hershey has remained one of the country's best pass blocking centers.

Grade: C+

Defensive Line

The brightest spot of the squad is succeeding in spite of Zahir Mathis being ruled out for the entire campaign. Zion Elee has taken the opportunity in stride, racking up 2.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Oct. 10, 2026; Columbus, OH; Maryland Terrapins edge rusher Zion Elee (0) forces a fumble from Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) during a game at Ohio Stadium. Photo by Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sidney Stewart has also maintained form with a whopping 87.6 PFF pass rush. As a whole, Maryland ranks 15th nationally in that category.

Some issues handling the run are the only thing holding them back from a true "A" grade.

Grade: A-

Linebackers

While the front four have all performed admirably, the rest of the defense leaves much to be desired.

Missed tackles and an inability to pursue the right angles are the big flaws here, as opponents have largely carved up the Terps on the ground. The group hasn't been stellar in coverage either.

Grade: D

Defensive Backs

Jamare Glasker and Messiah Delhomme prevent the unit from being an absolute disaster, but it's another case of a former strong suit no longer being pleasant to look at.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jamare Glasker (4) breaks up a pass intended for UCLA Bruins wide receiver Leland Smith (0) in the first half at SECU Stadium. Photo by Jamie Sabau | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries have spread throughout the secondary, and the situation became so dire that Dontay Joyner - the same player who was previously off the team for threats of violence - returned only to be shredded like parmesan cheese by Ohio State.

Stats don't tell the whole story here; the pass defense numbers would look much worse if not for opponents pulling ahead and leaning on the run later in games.

Grade: D

Special Teams

Maryland sports the lowest net kick return and punt yards average (factoring in one Washington pooch punt) in the conference. They are much more middle of the pack in punt return and kickoff yardage.

Kicker Sean O'Haire keeps this bunch above a "D" thanks to his 8/9 FGs made with a long of 42.

Grade: C-

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