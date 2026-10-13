Maryland Sidney Stewart Leads the Nation in Week 6 Defensive Grading

Sidney Stewart’s Week 6 performance earned one of the strongest defensive evaluations in the country, with Pro Football Focus grading him at an elite 90.4. That mark reflects a dominant outing defined by consistent pressure, disciplined technique, and game‑changing disruption off the edge. For Maryland, it’s further confirmation that Stewart isn’t just flashing potential. He’s producing at a level that places him among the nation’s most impactful young defenders.

Even in a tough 45–16 loss to No. 5 Ohio State, Stewart delivered the kind of performance that travels. He finished the afternoon with eight tackles, four pressures, one sack, and a forced fumble, consistently winning his matchups and forcing the Buckeyes to account for him on every snap. Stewart’s productivity stood out in a game where Maryland spent long stretches on defense, reinforcing that his impact isn’t dependent on game script. He showed up, created disruption, and produced regardless of opponent or outcome.

Maryland’s offense mustered only 146 total yards in a 45–16 loss to the Buckeyes, a performance that dropped the Terps to 2–4 and underscored how little support the defense received throughout the afternoon. The Pro Football Focus grades reflected the same imbalance. A defense with a few standout individual efforts and an offense that struggled to sustain drives or create momentum. At the center of those defensive bright spots was Stewart, who emerged as Maryland’s highest‑graded regular contributor by a wide margin, earning a dominant 90.4 overall defensive grade and an elite 92.8 pass‑rush mark.

Stewart’s 90.4 Pro Football Focus grade isn’t just a number. It’s a signal that his trajectory is accelerating. The next step for Stewart is proving that this level of dominance can be sustained week after week, especially as Maryland moves deeper into conference play. Opposing coordinators will adjust, protections will slide his way, and he’ll face more experienced tackles who have studied his tendencies. That’s the challenge elite defenders embrace. For Stewart, what comes next is the opportunity to turn a breakout performance into a season‑long resume, stacking pressures, finishing sacks, forcing turnovers, and becoming the defender opponents game‑plan around.

Sid made his presence felt 😤 pic.twitter.com/QaI40adRbM — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 12, 2026

If he continues to pair his explosiveness with disciplined technique, he’s positioned to elevate from rising star to one of the Big Ten’s most consistently disruptive forces, and potentially push into national award conversations by season’s end.

Stewart’s defensive production across the first six games of 2026 shows a player steadily building impact even as Maryland navigates a challenging schedule. After a quiet opener against Hampton, Stewart quickly found his rhythm, delivering six tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss at UConn, along with a seven‑yard sack and a forced fumble. He added two tackles against Virginia Tech and three more versus UCLA, continuing to show consistent presence along the defensive front.

Stewart followed that with a four‑tackle outing at Nebraska, highlighted by another quarterback hurry, before turning in one of his strongest performances at Ohio State. Through six games, Stewart has totaled 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 12 yards lost on sacks, and two forced fumbles, establishing himself as one of Maryland’s most reliable and disruptive defenders.

Stewart’s early‑season production has positioned him among Maryland’s most reliable defenders, ranking third on the team with 23 total tackles (No. 1 Daniel Wingate and No. 2 Carlton Smith) while also tying for first in tackles for loss with 3.5 (tied with Zion Elee). That combination shows both consistency and disruption. He’s not only finishing plays in space, but also creating negative‑yardage moments that flip possessions and force offenses off schedule. Through six games, Stewart has proven he can impact the run game, win at the line of scrimmage, and generate backfield penetration at a rate matched by no one else on the roster, underscoring his emergence as one of the defense’s foundational pieces.

As Stewart turns the page to his next matchup against Rutgers, he carries both momentum and expectation. His disruptive play has become a weekly constant, and Maryland will again look to him as a tone‑setter up front. Rutgers’ offense leans heavily on physicality and ball control, making Stewart’s ability to win early in downs, collapse pockets, and force mistakes even more critical. With a 90.4 PFF grade validating his rise and a statistical profile that places him among the Terps’ most productive defenders, Stewart enters the week not just as a bright spot, but as a difference‑maker capable of shaping the flow of the game.

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