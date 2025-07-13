Maryland Football: Reason for optimism ahead of the 2025 college football season
Expectations are modest for the Maryland Terrapins heading into the 2025 college football season. Following a disappointing 4-8 campaign in 2024, the program finds itself in a state of transition. The departure of several key players, including Tai Felton, Ruben Hyppolite II, Jordan Phillips, Dante Trader Jr. Kaden Prather, and Tommy Akingbesote, has left gaps across the roster. The offensive line was also hit hard by the transfer portal, though Maryland also added some promising pieces through the portal as well.
Although there are plenty of question marks on the roster, there is also some reason for optimism. True freshman QB Malik Washington offers a glimmer of hope for fans hoping to see a spark offensively. But even for as talented as he is, Washington - assuming he's named the starter - is bound to face some bumps in the road in his first year. Even with the promise that Washington provides, there is still plenty of skepticism surrounding Maryland's ability to make a major leap this fall.
However, if there's a potential X-factor in Maryland's favor, it's the schedule. According to Sporting News, the Terrapins have one of the easiest schedules in the Big Ten this year - so there is some good news. While matchups against Michigan, Nebraska, Indiana, and Illinois will certainly provide a significant challenge, the Terps avoid powerhouse programs like Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, and USC. That softer schedule could be enough to tip the scales in Maryland's favor, leading to a return to bowl season for the Terps.
While a breakthrough season might not be expected, the manageable schedule, along with the promising young talent like Washington, provides some cautious optimism. If the pieces fall into place, Maryland could surprise a few people in 2025.
