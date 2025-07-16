Derik Queen's strong summer league continues with another double-double performance
When the New Orleans Pelicans' executive vice president of basketball operations, Joe Dumars, made the move to trade up on draft night and select Derik Queen out of Maryland with the 13th overall pick, it was met with criticism and a lot of head scratching. However, after the NBA Summer League began in Las Vegas on July 10th, Queen has come out of the gate swinging, finishing with two double-doubles through two games. Last night, he made it three-straight, against the Portland Trail Blazers, led by new addition Yan Hansen. Queen poured in 17 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks in 28 minutes of action.
Queen also finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in his debut against the Timberwolves, followed by a 12-point-13-rebound performance against the Lakers. He's improved his Summer League averages to 14 points, 11 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and shooting 44% from the field per game. Queen has displayed a dynamic, tremendous skill set on the offensive side, blowing past slower big men off the dribble with his smooth handles and speed. He's played physically, showing the ability to finish with nice touch and play through contact despite facing up against bigger defenders. He's even sprinkled in glimpses of spreading the floor with a mid-range touch.
Last night's performance by Queen showed the NBA world why the Pelicans were keen on drafting him, showing the dynamic play style he brings not only as a scorer, but playmaking and athletic ability on the defensive end. He still needs time to polish things on both ends, especially with turning the ball over less, but the sky is the limit for the kid, and he'll only keep developing as play goes on in the Summer League. New Orleans is building a nice young core down there that will be exciting to watch for years to come, and Queen will be a big part of that.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Derik Queen is a top performer in the NBA Summer League
Maryland 5-star commit Zion Elee remains near the top in latest Rivals300 rankings
Maryland Basketball offers explosive 4-star forward
Maryland Football: Reason for optimism ahead of the 2025 college football season