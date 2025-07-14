Maryland 5-star commit Zion Elee remains near the top in latest Rivals300 rankings
Despite Maryland's 2026 recruiting class being ranked among the worst in the Big Ten, the commitment of five-star prospect Zion Elee offers a much-needed boost for the Terrapins. Elee, a 6-4, 220-pound edge rusher from Baltimore, is widely viewed as one of the top high school players in the nation. That status was reinforced when Rivals released its initial Rivals300 rankings on Monday, placing Elee at No. 3 overall in the country.
While he did drop slightly from the No. 1 spot he held in previous rankings, his elite status remains.
For Maryland fans, the scouting report on Elee provides plenty of reason for optimism. 247Sports compares him to former Penn State and current NFL pass rusher Chop Robinson, praising his explosiveness, strength, and natural pass-rushing instincts. He's the kind of prospect who looks tailor-made for disrupting and disposing of quarterbacks, and he's already being projected as a future first-round NFL Draft pick. His rare physical traits and high motor will likely make him an immediate impact player in College Park.
Elee is the clear headliner of the 2026 recruiting class that desperately needs reinforcements. Maryland currently ranks 17th in the Big Ten recruiting rankings and has the fewest commitments (11) of any team in the conference. While the program's struggles in the Big Ten have made recruiting tougher, NIL opportunities offer some hope. Still, head coach Mike Locksley and his staff have major work ahead. For now, Elee stands as the bright spot in an otherwise lackluster recruiting cycle.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland Basketball offers explosive 4-star forward
Maryland Football: Reason for optimism ahead of the 2025 college football season
Maryland Football's 2026 recruiting class continues to struggle in latest Big Ten rankings
Derik Queen secures another double-double in Game 2 of NBA Summer League
How to watch: Derik Queen and the Pelicans take on Bronny James and the Lakers tonight
REPORT: Maryland interested in BYU transfer QB Jake Retzlaff