Maryland Basketball offers explosive 4-star forward
The Maryland Terrapins have extended an offer to Adama Tambedou, an explosive four-star power forward out of Connecticut in the 2026 class.
Standing at 6-7 and weighing in at 230 pounds, Tambedou is ranked as the No. 2 prospect from the state of Connecticut and the No. 20 power forward in the nation, according to 247Sports' latest rankings. His highlight reel reveals why his stock is on the rise. Tambedou is a high-energy player who thrives on both ends of the court. He's known for his above-the-rim athleticism and high motor, and he delivers a steady dose of highlight-reel dunks and defensive stops.
But Tambedou is far from being a one-dimensional player. He also shows finesse, with the ability to drive past defenders and knock down shots from the perimeter.
Tambedou brings a combination of physicality and skill that make him an ideal fit for a high-paced, aggressive system like the one run by head coach Buzz Williams.
By offering Tambedou now, Maryland becomes the sixth program to officially enter the recruiting battle. With his versatile skill set and growing national attention, there's no question that Tambedou is quickly becoming one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2026 class.
