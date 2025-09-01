All terrapins

Shaleak Knotts leads Maryland receivers in season opener

Terps wide receiver Shaleak Knotts (4) led the team in catches and receiving yards in the 2025 season-opening victory over Florida Atlantic.

Jaden Golding

Aug 30, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Shaleak Knotts (4) runs past by Florida Atlantic Owls defensive back Terez Reid (27) during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The 2025 season opened up Saturday at SECU Stadium for the Maryland Terrapins when they hosted the Florida Atlantic Owls. Both sides of the ball clicked for the Terps, leading to a dominating 39-7 victory in their 16-consecutive victory against a non-conference opponent.

Senior wide receiver Shaleak Knotts was one player who stepped up and helped freshman quarterback Malik Washington in his debut game. Knotts hauled five catches for 59 yards, including a 29-yard score down the right sideline into the endzone. According to PPF, Knotts was Maryland's third-highest graded offensive player at 71.8.

Knotts will look to continue his strong performance over the course of the season and try to become a mainstay of the offense.

Knotts wasn't heavily featured in the three previous seasons, as he was behind a number of Terrapin receivers offensively. His best statistical season came last season, when he appeared in all 12 games, posting 11 receptions for 161 yards and one score.

Via Maryland's athletic website, Knotts' career before Maryland was....

  • 30th-ranked wide receiver in nation
  • Fourth-ranked player in North Carolina
  • Played both sides of the ball at Monroe HS, wide receiver and free safety
  • Totaled 176 receptions for 2,986 yards and 42 touchdowns over four years in high school
  • On the defensive end, tallied 174 tackles (158 solo), five tackles for loss, one sack and 14 interceptions

Jaden Golding
JADEN GOLDING

Jaden's sports journalism career began at the College of Southern Maryland from 2022-2023, where he was brought in to cover baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, and volleyball at CSM. In late 2023, he began interning at the University of Maryland Athletics Department as a contributing writer to help develop feature stories and game recaps. He also creates his own sports media content on professional Washington teams with LegacyMaker Sports Network.

