UCLA Rallies Past Maryland 20-17 Behind Nico Iamaleava’s Late Heroics
UCLA’s (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) resurgence continued dramatically Saturday night, as the Bruins clawed back to edge Maryland (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) 20-17 in Pasadena. Sophomore quarterback Nico Iamaleava orchestrated three late scoring drives, showcasing poise and precision against a Terps defense that had held firm for most of the game. For Maryland, the loss stings, not just for the scoreboard, but for the unraveling in the final minutes that turned a potential statement win into a bitter missed opportunity.
In their long-awaited Rose Bowl debut, Maryland dropped its third straight game after a promising 4–0 start, once again squandering a late score in a gut-wrenching 20–17 loss nearly 2,700 miles from College Park. Each of the three defeats came down to the wire, with the Terps falling by a combined 10 points.
Iamaleava delivered a clutch 14-yard touchdown strike to Mikey Matthews with 3:33 remaining, and UCLA extended its lead to 17-10 just minutes later on Aidan Bhaghani’s first career field goal, set up by Scooter Jackson’s interception deep in Maryland territory.
The Terps, however, weren’t done. Malik Washington, who threw for 210 yards, orchestrated a dramatic response, capping a late drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jalil Farooq that tied the game (17-17) with just 40 seconds left.
In a stunning twist, Iamaleava, who had appeared seriously injured moments earlier, returned to lead a lightning-fast 68-yard drive in just 31 seconds, sealing the Bruins’ 20-17 comeback win.
Maryland entered the matchup leading the nation in interceptions, and the defense delivered again. Jamare Glasker returned a pick for the team’s fourth defensive touchdown of the season, while Jalen Huskey added a crucial second-quarter interception deep in Terrapin territory.
Maryland’s latest collapse underscores two painful truths: Washington is still navigating the ups and downs of quarterback development, and the Terps continue to struggle with closing out games. Blowing late leads has become a troubling trend, but there’s still reason for optimism.
This defense flashes the kind of playmaking potential that can change games. With Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan looming, Maryland will need that defensive backbone to steady the ship and salvage momentum heading into the season’s final stretch.
Maryland’s trip to Pasadena ended in heartbreak, but the lessons are clear. The Terps have the talent to compete, especially on defense, but their inability to finish games continues to haunt them. As the schedule turns toward Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan, the margin for error shrinks, and so does the patience.
If Maryland wants to salvage its season, it’ll need more than flashes of brilliance. It’ll need resolve, execution, and a defense that doesn’t just make plays, but closes games.
