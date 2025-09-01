Malik Washington named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Last year, on June 28th, Malik Washington officially committed to his hometown school, the University of Maryland. The four-star young QB shone at Archbishop Spalding, and anticipation was high to see him step on the field for the Terps. On Saturday, Washington answered all the excitement and questions, putting on a masterful display of football.
Washington tossed for 258 passing yards and three scores, completing 27 of 43 total passes. After a slow start, where he only completed 3-of-11 passes, he found his stride late in the second quarter, guiding the Terps to their first offensive touchdown drive, capped off by finding Shaleak Knotts down the right side of the endzone. Washington would lead the Terps to two more scoring drives before the quarter's end, resulting in his final two passing touchdowns.
According to the Maryland athletic website, Washington was the first Terp freshman quarterback to start a season opener since Perry Hills in 2012. He also set a new school record for most completions by a freshman (27) and the most by a quarterback in a power conference debut since 2021, when Jaxson Dart completed 30 passes. He also threw for the most touchdowns (3) by a true freshman in the Power Conference since 2018 by another NFL QB in Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Terps fans get to see Washington and the Terps back in action Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Northern Illinois at SECU Stadium.
