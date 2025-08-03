All terrapins

The Athletic names Maryland's most important transfer player in 2025

The Maryland Terps football program welcomed new faces this offseason, and one of them was corner, Jamare Glasker, the Athletic named as the most important transfer, here's what I think....

Jaden Golding

Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The Maryland Terrapins have added new faces through the transfer portal in the offseason; one was defensive back Jamare Glasker, who came from Wake Forest. The Terps were in need of an upgrade to their room and were looking for guys ready to step into a bigger role for the upcoming 2025 College Football Season.

Glasker started in nine games at Wake Forest in 2024, racking up 33 solo tackles, four assisted tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and one interception. He improved in every category from his redshirt freshman year and broke out after gaining the opportunity to start on the outside.

The 6'2 junior hails from Temple Hills, Maryland, and now has an opportunity to play in front of family and friends. When speaking to Jeff Ermann of Inside MD Sports in January, Glasker spoke about what drew him back home, saying, "When I visited, I had other visits planned. I had Ole Miss and Michigan the next day," he said. "But I liked everything Coach Locksley said; the facilities and the people were good. And I'm from the Maryland-D.C. area and just wanted to be back home. I think it was time to come home."

Glasker provides the secondary room with great size, length, and speed to defend the top receivers' game in and out. He's improved from season to season and has excellent ball-hawk skills to disrupt plays. This season, he will gain another opportunity to be the top guy and show why head coach Mike Locksley and the staff wanted him here. I think he'll be a key contributor to turning around the defense and will be able to go toe-to-toe with the top-end talent of the competitive Big Ten Conference.

Glasker spoke about his game a little more below stating:

"The biggest thing was that they wanted to bring in a CB1 who can come in and contribute a lot," he said. "I was CB1 at Wake. I can cover. I can play man or zone. I can tackle, I've got speed. I think I've got it all, but still, I know I have a lot of work I can do to clean things up."

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

New England's Stefon Diggs looking for bounce back year in 2025

Maryland 4-star PG target talks recruitment, interest in Terps

Maryland five-star guard drawing NBA comparisons to former NCAA Champion and NBA sixth man finalist

Four-star center Jackson Sheffield receives offer from Maryland

Published
Jaden Golding
JADEN GOLDING

Jaden's sports journalism career began at the College of Southern Maryland from 2022-2023, where he was brought in to cover baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, and volleyball at CSM. In late 2023, he began interning at the University of Maryland Athletics Department as a contributing writer to help develop feature stories and game recaps. He also creates his own sports media content on professional Washington teams with LegacyMaker Sports Network.