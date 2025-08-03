The Athletic names Maryland's most important transfer player in 2025
The Maryland Terrapins have added new faces through the transfer portal in the offseason; one was defensive back Jamare Glasker, who came from Wake Forest. The Terps were in need of an upgrade to their room and were looking for guys ready to step into a bigger role for the upcoming 2025 College Football Season.
Glasker started in nine games at Wake Forest in 2024, racking up 33 solo tackles, four assisted tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and one interception. He improved in every category from his redshirt freshman year and broke out after gaining the opportunity to start on the outside.
The 6'2 junior hails from Temple Hills, Maryland, and now has an opportunity to play in front of family and friends. When speaking to Jeff Ermann of Inside MD Sports in January, Glasker spoke about what drew him back home, saying, "When I visited, I had other visits planned. I had Ole Miss and Michigan the next day," he said. "But I liked everything Coach Locksley said; the facilities and the people were good. And I'm from the Maryland-D.C. area and just wanted to be back home. I think it was time to come home."
Glasker provides the secondary room with great size, length, and speed to defend the top receivers' game in and out. He's improved from season to season and has excellent ball-hawk skills to disrupt plays. This season, he will gain another opportunity to be the top guy and show why head coach Mike Locksley and the staff wanted him here. I think he'll be a key contributor to turning around the defense and will be able to go toe-to-toe with the top-end talent of the competitive Big Ten Conference.
Glasker spoke about his game a little more below stating:
"The biggest thing was that they wanted to bring in a CB1 who can come in and contribute a lot," he said. "I was CB1 at Wake. I can cover. I can play man or zone. I can tackle, I've got speed. I think I've got it all, but still, I know I have a lot of work I can do to clean things up."
